Boys basketball: Fieldcrest has new coach, will continue up-tempo, defensive approach

For the first time since 1992 when Fieldcrest High School was first formed with the consolidation of Minonk-Dana-Rutland (M-D-R), Toluca, and Wenona school districts, the boys basketball team is under new leadership.
Jeremy Hahn has taken over as skipper after five seasons as sophomore and assistant varsity coach under legendary hall of fame coach Matt Winkler, who retired following last season after leading the Knights to a 613-222 record with 14 regional titles.
“There is a lot of excitement for me taking over the program, but that is due to Matt, the influence and tradition he had with Fieldcrest basketball,” Hahn said. “This is a great opportunity for me, and I’m honored to have it.
“While I look forward to continuing on with a lot of things that Matt liked to teach and I also believe in, like being responsible, being accountable and working hard, I also want to leave my own mark, so to speak.
“We had some guys really start to stand out for us towards the end of last season. It was a tough year last year, without a doubt, but I think some of the guys really started to bond and play well together. We are still going to be a relatively young team, but my hope is the experience many of them got last year was a stepping stone into this year.”
Last season the Knights finished 6-17 overall and 3-7 in the Heart of Illinois Conference, falling to Seneca by eight points in the opening round of the Class 2A Wilmington Regional.
Hahn said he feels senior forward Landon Modro, who led the team in points (11.4) and rebounds (7.2), as well as junior forward Brady Ruestman and sophomore guard Ed Lorton (9.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.6 apg) will be key players on this year’s squad.
“Landon is a sturdy-built kid who can play both inside and out, but we will rely on him a lot in the paint,” Hahn said. “He finishes at the rim very well, but he also started to show he can expand his game to the 3-point line, which expands his game a little bit.
“Ed doesn’t have his driver’s license yet, but I feel like he is going to be a very good player for just a sophomore. He’s a very athletic player who just has a knack for the game. He started every game for us as a freshman, so he kind of was thrown in the fire and had a bigger role than most freshman have on a varsity team.
“Brad is a kid that has grown up being a point guard, but he’s had a growth spurt and is now 6-foot-4. That’s not to say he can’t still run the point for us, but he now brings a unique skill set with his size now as a small-school player. He’s a very gifted player that’s starting to put it all together.”
Hahn says that junior twins Dallas and Nathan Cook are both good shooters and defenders. Sophomore Jordan Heider started at point guard at the beginning of last year, then had to miss much of the season with an injury.
“I like the up-tempo type of game, and I like to push the ball up the floor,” Hahn said. “On the other end, I want the in-your-face kind of defense. I’m a big believer in defense wins, and we’ve been working really hard on that end of the floor the first week of practice.
“To be honest, a lot of things Coach Winkler stressed here, they aren’t changing. If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Rounding out the roster for Fieldcrest will be seniors Aiden Harsted (C) and Parker Sidebottom (G), juniors Koltin Kearfott (F), Jozia Johnson (G), Connor Reichman (F), Noah Skaggs (F), and sophomore Jackson Hakes.
Fieldcrest opens with HOIC games after Thanksgiving — a trip to Lexington on Nov. 29, before hosting Tri-Valley on Dec. 2.