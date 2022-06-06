Ottawa boys basketball camp opens Tuesday

Ottawa High School will be hosting a basketball camp from Tuesday, June 7, through Friday, June 10, at Kingman Gymnasium under the direction of varsity coach Mark Cooper.

The camp will include emphasis on fundamentals and techniques of shooting, ball handling, passing, and defense, as well as contests and games. Campers will meet members of the OHS basketball coaching staff and the varsity team. On those dates, players entering seventh and eighth grades will be given instruction from 8-9:30 a.m., fifth and sixth grades from 9:30-11 a.m., and third and fourth grades from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Those interested can register and pay ($20) at the first session. No out-of-limits fees will be charged.