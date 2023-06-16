Baseball: 5 standout statistics from across The Times area in 2023

From the simplest equation of hits divided by at-bats equals batting average to the complexity of hundreds of sabermetric readings, baseball is a game filled with statistics.
Here’s a look at five eye-opening numbers across The Times coverage area from this past baseball season:
9
The number of players who compiled less than a 3.50 ERA with over 40 innings pitched, led by Marquette Academy’s Aidan Thompson, who not only paced the area with eight victories, but also posted a minuscule 0.86 ERA in 48 2/3 innings.
Next in line was his Crusaders’ teammate Taylor Waldron (1.58 over 44 1/3), followed by Newark’s Joe Martin (1.60 over 48), Seneca’s Paxton Giertz (1.76 over 43 2/3), Streator’s Adam Williamson (2.61 over 64 1/3) and Jake Hagie (2.61 over 43), Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell’s Tucker Hill (3.00 over 44 1/3), Ottawa’s Payton Knoll (3.18 over 50 2/3) and Streator’s Landon Muntz (3.47 over 40 1/3).
10
While many hurlers fared well, so did the 10 players who produced batting averages above .400 for the campaign with a statistically relevant number of at-bats, led by Somonauk’s Broc Slais, who finished with a .483 mark.
Seneca’s Calvin Maierhofer was next in line at .473, followed by Marquette’s Tommy Durdan (.466) and Logan Nelson (.457), Newark’s Martin (.452), Marquette’s Krew Bond (.444), Somonauk’s Justin Lee (.424), Marquette’s Alec Novotney (.416), Seneca’s Casey Clennon (.408) and Streator’s Parker Phillis (.404).
66
The combined number of bases stolen this season by the Serena quartet of Hudson Stafford, Tanner Faivre, Camden Figgins and Carson Baker.
All four were in the top 10 in The Times area, with Stafford leading the way with 22, followed by Faivre (18), Figgins (17) and Baker (9).
85.5%
The winning percentage over the last 10 seasons for Marquette Academy. The Crusaders added to that mark this past season by going 28-3.
In the last decade, MA has a 276-47 record, with eight regional championships (including seven straight) and five sectional titles as well as a Class 1A state championship and third- and fourth-place finishes in the finals.
The Crusaders have won no fewer than 25 games in a season (excluding the shortened schedule in 2021) in 11 consecutive seasons.
101
The combined extra-base hits by Marquette’s Logan Nelson (16 doubles, 5 triples, 4 home runs), Krew Bond (14, 3, 4) and Tommy Durdan (6, 4, 0), and Streator’s Adam Williamson (13, 0, 1), Christian Benning (14, 4, 4) and Brady Grabowski (11, 0, 1).
The players were also part of the only two Times-area teams to win regional titles — Marquette (defeated St. Bede 4-0) and Streator (defeated Galesburg 7-6).