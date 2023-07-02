Presenting The 2023 Times All-Area Softball Team

Here are 40 of the top softball players from area programs including Ottawa, Sandwich, Streator, Marquette, Seneca, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell, Fieldcrest, Newark, Serena, Earlville and Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland.
FIRST TEAM
McKenzie Oslanzi, Ottawa, P/IF, sr.
A unanimous selection two-time Times Softball Player of the Year, the Eastern Illinois-bound Oslanzi quite simply played at another level. In the circle, she was 18-5 with a 1.31 ERA and 265 strikeouts over 154 2/3 innings, and at the plate she hit .583 with seven home runs, 23 RBIs and a 1.62 on-base plus slugging.
Oslanzi was the Interstate 8 Conference′s MVP and an all-conference first-teamer as well as an Illinois Coaches Association All-State first-team choice. She also was a first-team member of the Times All-Area team in 2022 and received honorable mention in 2021.
Makenna Ondrey, Streator, P/OF, so.
A unanimous selection, Ondrey stepped into the role of ace for the Bulldogs and performed admirably with a 3.87 ERA and 180 strikeouts. She also batted .389 with a home run, 12 RBIs and 28 runs scored.
Ondrey also was selected to the All-Illinois Central Eight Conference Team. She was honorable mention All-Area in 2022.
Kaylee Killelea, Marquette, P/IF, sr.
A unanimous selection, the southpaw Killelea put up another stellar campaign for the sectional champion Crusaders. She batted .448 with five homers, 37 RBIs and 42 runs scored, while in the circle posted a 17-4 record with 204 strikeouts and a 2.10 ERA over 133 2/3 innings pitched.
She was named a first-team choice by both the ICA and the Tri-County Conference. This is Killelea’s third consecutive season on the All-Area first team.
Lindsey Kaufmann, Marquette, OF/P, sr.
A unanimous selection, the Marquette center fielder and leadoff hitter was a force again her senior season. Kaufmann batted .448 with eight home runs, 30 RBIs and 43 runs scored to go with a 4-2 pitching record and 2.48 ERA.
Kaufmann was chosen for ICA All-State second-team honors and first-team All-TCC accolades. She was All-Area honorable mention in 2022 and on the second team in 2021.
Sam Vandevelde, Seneca, IF, jr.
A unanimous selection, the Fighting Irish shortstop extraordinaire put in another all-state season with a .490 batting average, five home runs, 34 RBIs and 39 runs scored in addition to her always stellar play in the infield.
Vandevelde was chosen for ICA All-State second-team accolades and was a member of the Tri-County Conference’s first team as well as being its player of the year. This is her third consecutive year being a unanimous Times All-Area first-team member.
Alyssa Zellers, Seneca, IF/P, jr.
A unanimous selection, Zellers’ .432 batting average, 42 runs scored and play in the field were plenty impressive. It was her baserunning statistics, however, that stood out most, as the speedster was 32 of 32 in stolen bases on the spring.
Zellers was a first-team pick to the All-Tri-County Conference Team. Last spring, she was on the Times All-Area second team.
Shae Simons, WFC, P, jr.
A unanimous selection, Simons added a .286 batting average, 26 RBIs in and 26 runs scored to her calling-card pitching prowess. The Warriors’ ace posted a 15-11 record and 1.76 ERA with 233 strikeouts over her workhorse 155 1/3 innings worked.
Simons was voted to the All-Tri-County Conference first team. She was on the All-Area second team in 2022 and honorable mention in 2021.
Kaitlyn Schofield, Newark, P/IF, sr.
A unanimous selection, Schofield closed her prep career with another dominating season for a Norsemen team that spent much of the season ranked No. 1 in Class 1A. She posted a 14-1 pitching record with two saves, 142 strikeouts and a 1.02 ERA over 81 2/3 innings, while at the plate hitting .510 with nine homers, 46 RBIs and 58 runs scored.
Schofield was named to the ICA All-State first team and was a unanimous All-Little Ten Conference selection. This is her third straight appearance on the All-Area first team.
Paisley Twait, Serena, IF/C, jr.
A unanimous selection, Twait had another fantastic spring in her penultimate year as a Husker, batting .479 with five home runs, 23 RBIs and 33 runs scored – all team-highs on a 21-win Serena roster.
She was chosen for ICA All-State second-team honors and was a unanimous All-Little Ten Conference selection. This marks her third straight appearance on the All-Area first team.
Danica Peshia, Newark, OF/IF, jr.
A unanimous selection, Peshia put up stunning numbers that stood out even in a loaded Newark lineup, finishing with seven home runs, 48 RBIs, 50 runs scored and an even .500 batting average.
Peshia was named to the ICA All-State second team for Class 1A and was Little Ten All-Conference. She was an All-Area second-team member the two previous years.
Taylor Cuchra, Marquette, IF, so.
A unanimous selection, the Crusaders slugger led the area in home runs with 11 – many of them tape-measure shots – to go with her .427 batting average and team-high 47 RBIs.
Cuchra was awarded second-team spots to both the ICA All-State and All-Tri-County Conference teams. This is her first appearance on All-Area team.
Kendall Lowery, Ottawa, OF, jr.
The No. 3 hitter for the Interstate 8 Conference and regional champion Pirates, Lowery was a steady force in center field and in the batter’s box, where she posted a .369 batting average, four home runs, 34 RBIs and 24 runs scored.
Lowery was an All-Interstate 8 Conference first-team member, as well. This is her first appearance on the All-Area team.
Tessa Krull, Seneca, P, fr.
If we gave a rookie of the year award, Krull likely would be the recipient after a freshman season that saw her combine a .305 batting average, two home runs, 18 RBIs and as many runs scored with a pitching line that included a 19-4 record over 136 2/3 innings with 229 strikeouts and a 1.42 ERA.
Krull made the All-Tri-County Conference first team and was chosen as the TCC Pitcher of the Year. This is her first appearance on the All-Area team.
Ryleigh Stehl, Ottawa, IF, sr.
Ottawa’s shortstop and by year’s end cleanup hitter, Stehl stole 15 bases to complement her 32 runs scored, 16 RBIs, three home runs and .343 batting average.
Stehl also was selected to the All-Interstate Conference first team. This is her second consecutive first-team All-Area honor after being on the second team in 2021.
SECOND TEAM
Olivia Chismarick, WFC, IF, so.
Maura Condon, Ottawa, P/IF, so.
Ella Derossett, WFC, C, so.
Emma Augustine, Streator, IF, sr.
Kodi Rizzo, Newark, P/UT, jr.
Hailey Larsen, Ottawa, C, so.
Audrey Cyr, Sandwich, P, so.
Mya Zavada, Streator, OF, so.
Taylor Kruser, Newark, P/IF, sr.
Ryan Williams, Newark, IF, jr.
Maddie Glade, Serena, P, so.
Bre VerCautren, Somonauk/HBR/Leland, SS/P, so.
Makayla Backos, Marquette, IF, so.
RayElle Brennan, Serena, C/3B, so.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jenna Setchell, Serena, SS/P, so.
Eva McCallum, Marquette, C, sr.
Breanna Sexton, Sandwich, IF, sr.
Lily Kupec, Streator, OF, jr.
Alexis Sexton, Sandwich, OF, sr.
Emma Highland, WFC, 3B, jr.
Audry McNabb, Seneca, OF/IF, so.
Brooklyn Guelde, Earlville, P/OF, jr.
Peyton Wohead, Newark, C/1B, sr.
Cloee Johnston, WFC, OF/1B, jr.
Ashlyn May, Fieldcrest, IF, sr.
Kadence Ondrey, Streator, C, sr.