Softball: Averi Jury’s homers, Taylor Heath’s walk-off single give Dwight split with WFC

DWIGHT — After slugging solo home runs in her previous two at-bats, Averi Jury really wanted to take another swing Thursday evening.
The Dwight cleanup batter happily settled, however, for an up-close-and-personal view on deck as teammate Erin Anderson slid in under the tag of Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell catcher Ella Derossett for the winning run on freshman Taylor Heath’s walk-off single in the seventh inning of the Trojans’ 4-3, Tri-County Conference victory.
“I wanted to hit again,” Jury said, “but it was very exciting, because Taylor needed a good hit like that, and she helped win the game for us with an amazing hit to score Erin. It was just really exciting way to end it.
“It’s exciting watching anyone on our team do well.”
April 20, 2023

The Trojans (11-4, 5-3) salvage the Tri-County series split.
“It was a pretty even matchup,” WFC coach Mike Hoekstra said, “and when we did put the ball in play, it seemed to go right to ’em. We just didn’t get the hits when we needed to get the hits, and [Jury] hit two nice home runs right to the same spot, and that was pretty much the ballgame.”
Heath’s game-winning shot to left-center and Anderson’s on-target slide gave the Trojans their first and only lead. WFC (10-6, 5-3) led 2-0 early on a Cloee Johnston sacrifice fly in the first and Olivia Chismarick steal of home on a throw to second in the third, but Dwight answered with Jury’s third-inning homer and back-to-back doubles in the fourth off the bats of Sophie Buck and Maci Johnson.
The Warriors retook the advantage one final time in the top of the fifth. Chismarick drew a four-pitch walk from Trojans starter Samantha Harsh (no-decision, 4 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 4 K), advanced to second on a Derossett single and kept running all the way home when the ball rolled under the glove of the center fielder to the warning track.
That 3-2 lead was short-lived, however. Jury came up in the bottom half and absolutely crushed a two-out offering from Shae Simons (loss, 6 1/3 IP, 4 ER, 8 K) well over the fence in left-center. Jury’s first homer may have been of the wind-aided variety with a strong storm rushing toward Dwight, but the second would have been well out no matter the weather.
“The first one the wind helped a lot, but it still felt good, because we got a run on the board,” Jury said with a huge smile. “The second one, I knew that one was going over when I hit it, and that brought us back, got the adrenaline going.”
Madi Ely (win, 2 1/3 IP, 0 R, 3 K), who came on to get Harsh out of a jam in the fifth, continued to mow down the Warriors in the top halves, allowing just one baserunner on a hit by pitch in the visitors’ seventh and stranding her at second. That set the stage for Heath’s heroics after Anderson led off with a Texas-league base hit down the right-field line and Megan Livingston bunted Anderson into scoring position.
“We came out to play,” Dwight coach Dezi Leonard said. “[Heath] absolutely came through. She struggled the first part of the game, and [before that final at-bat] I called timeout, because I knew she was going to put all that pressure on herself.
“She came through big, and she’s only a freshman. We’re a super young team with one senior and three juniors, but we’re learning every single day and going to keep pushing through the season.”
In addition to the heroics from Heath and Jury, Johnson finished 3 for 3 with two doubles for Dwight, Buck had two hits including the aforementioned double, and Anderson finished with two hits and the winning run.
Derossett was 2 for 2 for Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell, with Chismarick scoring a pair of runs.