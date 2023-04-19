Softball: Coal City cashes in on Streator miscues to take over first in Illinois Central Eight

STREATOR – In a matchup of the teams tied atop the Illinois Central Eight Conference softball standings, Coal City played more like a first-place team.
And so it is.
The Coalers took advantage of a sloppy showing from the previously unbeaten in ICE play Streator Bulldogs. Coal City added 11 hits to Streator’s six errors, five walks issued and seven wild pitches/passed balls in a 14-4, five-inning victory at the SHS Athletic Fields. The win puts the Coalers (17-3, 7-0 ICE) alone in first place.
The teams’ two-game series concludes Wednesday in Coal City.
None of Coal City’s first six runs scored on a batted ball, instead coming home on a throwing error on a stolen-base attempt, two wild pitches, two bases-loaded walks and a passed ball. The Coalers did some hitting as well, however, led by two hits and three runs scored from leadoff hitter Makayla Henline, two runs driven in by both Sierra Anderson and Briahnna Combes, a 3-for-3 day from Kerigan Copes and a three-hit, three-RBI performance courtesy of Makenzie Henline.
“We came into the game loose,” Makenzie Henline said. “We just played our game: Stay loose, talk to each other, pick each other up when stuff doesn’t go our way.
“We went to Tuscola [for a weekend tournament] and lost one, but we’re back. We’re going to keep going.”
Streator did some hitting as well against Coal City starter and winning pitcher Masyn Juder (3 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 3 K) and reliever Combes (2 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 1 K).
The Bulldogs (7-5, 6-1) had eight hits over five innings, led by Emma Augustine (three-run home run over the fence in left-center in the fifth inning), Makenna Ondrey (3 for 3 with a double and two runs scored), Mya Zavada (single, double) and Lily Kupec (game-tying RBI single in the first). It wasn’t nearly enough to overcome the defensive miscues or trouble locating from starting pitcher Makenna Ondrey (3 ⅓ IP, 6 ER, 8 H, 5 BB, 5 K).
“I was kind of disappointed,” Streator coach Louis Ondrey said. “I wonder if I didn’t put a lot of pressure on them, because we talked so much about this game because [Coal City] is one of the top ones in the conference. Maybe I put a little too much pressure out there before we took the field.
“Tomorrow will be another day. I think we’ll perform a little better.”
After each team scored single runs in the opening inning, Coal City used a base on balls to Jadyn Shaw, a passed ball, a sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch to take a 2-1 lead, an advantage the visitors never relinquished. A four-run top of the third and eight-run fourth followed, putting the Coalers ahead 14-1 until Augustine’s bomb made it 14-4, the final.
Streator saw its six-game winning streak snapped. Coal City, which had a 12-game victory streak snapped in Tuscola over the weekend by downstate Marshall, has now won two in a row with Streator (Wednesday), Joliet Catholic (Friday) and La Salle-Peru (Saturday) awaiting the Coalers later this week.
“We’re just kind of clicking, the personalities are meshing a little bit, we have three freshmen in our starting lineup and only one senior, but I think everything’s kind of coming together,” Coal City coach Rodney Monbrum said. “Our pitchers are throwing strikes, we’re playing pretty good defense, our bats when they’re on – 14 runs, they were on today – have been good, and we put a little pressure on their defense and played our style of softball.
“Usually the scoreboard will speak for itself when we take care of our side. I was proud of them.”