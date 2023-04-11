Softball: Ottawa’s No. 4 and 5 hitters respond in 11-3 triumph over Kaneland

OTTAWA — After the Kaneland Knights used an infield hit and three different kinds of erred pitcher-catcher exchanges to score a run in the top of the first inning Monday, Ottawa No. 4 and 5 hitters Kendall Lowery and Hailey Larsen responded with back-to-back RBIs – Lowery with a sacrifice fly, Larsen with a run-scoring hit – to put the Pirates in the lead.
When Kaneland scored again in the visitors’ third on a Kailey Plank double, Ottawa error and a double steal to tie it, Lowery and Larsen played it back again, a Lowery sacrifice fly and Larsen RBI hit on consecutive at-bats returning the lead to the Pirates in an eventual 11-3 Interstate 8 Conference win at King Field.
“Basically, I just have to get ‘em in. I have to do my job to get the score in,” Larsen said of coming up to bat with runners in scoring position. “We’re finally starting to click and play a little better than we were in the beginning [of the season].”
Following the two-run third, Ottawa held onto that 4-2 lead until breaking the game open and chasing Knights starting pitcher Nikki Bartkowiak (4 1/3 IP, 9 ER, 2 K) with a seven-run bottom of the fifth. Larsen’s two-run single up the middle for her third hit and third and fourth RBIs of the day, and Maura Condon’s two-RBI single to right that was misplayed and led to another run scoring were the big knocks.
“Definitely it looked like it was going to be a 3-2 game after the first few innings, as the pitchers were both doing fairly well and the hitters were trying to get settled in,” Ottawa coach Adam Lewis said. “I thought the first time through the order we had some hard contact, you could tell we were seeing the ball pretty well, and then second and third time through we got on it pretty good.”
That seven-run fifth blew open a ballgame between I-8 rivals that had been tight throughout, ultimately lifting Ottawa to 9-3 overall (3-0 Interstate 8) and dropping the Knights to 6-6 (0-1).
“I was pretty happy offensively,” Kaneland coach Madison Mikos said. “I wanted to get everybody an at-bat with how the score turned out, and overall I was happy with our offense even though there’s a still a lot of work to do, it’s early in the season. ...
“A couple of our errors just ended up killing us. At the end of the day, it’s part of the game, so we just have to go out there and keep getting better. That’s the goal.”
Sammy Dunne scored Kaneland’s first-inning run, slap-bunting a single before taking second on a passed ball and third on a wild pitch, then scoring when the catcher Larsen’s throw back to McKenzie Oslanzi sailed over the Ottawa ace’s head. Plank’s double and the aforementioned basepath adventures led to the Knights’ second run in the third, but Oslanzi (7 IP, 1 ER, 12 K) held the Kaneland lineup down until a largely meaningless run in the seventh when Breanne Crosby singled and eventually scored on a Dunne groundout.
“Even a couple of their baserunners, [Oslanzi] did her job and got a ground ball, and we had two or three just crazy hops today,” Lewis said.
As for the Pirates’ runs, it was Oslanzi herself who got things started in earnest with a first-inning single to start off her 2-for-3 day. The first of two Lowery (two RBIs) sacrifice flies followed, then the first of three RBI hits for Larsen (3 for 4, four RBIs).
A Ryleigh Stehl double set the plate for Lowery and Larsen to do it again in the third, and in the fifth, notable at-bats aside from Larsen’s and Condon’s aforementioned RBI hits included a second double from Stehl (2 for 4, three runs scored), an RBI single from Oslanzi (2 for 3, RBI), and pinch hitter Aubrey Sullivan reaching on a dropped third strike on a pitch as high as her eyebrows and eventually coming around to score.
Brynn Woods (1 2/3 IP, 0 ER, 4 K) allowed just two unearned runs in relief for Kaneland.