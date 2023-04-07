Girls soccer: Pair of ‘crazy’ goals in final minutes lift Streator past Lisle, 3-2

STREATOR — It’s hard to say which of Streator’s two goals during the game-changing, 2-minute, 42-second stretch late in Thursday’s 3-2 victory over visiting Illinois Central Eight Conference foe Lisle was more improbable, more surprising, more jaw-dropping.
Either way, Alyssa Arambula’s seeing-eye corner kick that rolled untouched into the net with 6:19 remaining to tie it and Anna Russow’s lightning-quick, game-winning ricochet putback of a Bridget McGurk direct kick with 3:37 to play were both plenty improbable, surprising and jaw-dropping.
One might call them fluke or lucky goals, but Streator coach J.T. Huey — his Bulldogs now 6-1 overall and 1-1 on the ICE loop — wouldn’t.
“A goal’s a goal, baby. You put enough pressure on, you take enough shots, you [create] enough opportunities for yourself, and they will fall.”— Streator girls soccer coach J.T. Huey
“A goal’s a goal, baby,” Huey said with a chuckle. “You put enough pressure on, you take enough shots, you [create] enough opportunities for yourself, and they will fall. Own goals happen, right? Ricochets happen. They’re part of the game. That’s why you have to keep peppering and putting on pressure. ...
“[Our team] never stopped. And the other thing I would say about this game is every game for the girls in this program has been about continuous improvement. They just keep coming at it with positive, productive energy.”
Things looked bleak for Streator before that late lightning struck twice.
Following a 1-1 first half that saw Lisle strike on Erin Hammer’s end-line drive 15 minutes in and the Bulldogs respond 7:53 before halftime on a 35-yard Bridget McGurk loft over Lions keeper Kiley Ebert’s outstretched hands, Streator was unquestionably the aggressor in the early-going of the second half. It was Lisle, however, that unknotted things when Jacklyn Roper struck a left-side laser beam past Bulldogs keeper Monsy Gonzalez for a 2-1 visitors’ advantage with 24:13 to play.
Streator, unshaken, maintained the pressure.
It paid off with 6:19 remaining, when Arambula lined up for a corner kick and delivered a perfect groundball shot in between Ebert and the rest of the stunned Lions defense to tie things 2-2.
Illinois Central Eight girls soccer: 5:30 LEFT Alyssa Arambula bends in this corner kick and we are tied! Streator 2, Lisle 2 …@StreatorSports @StreatorSoccer @Lisle_Soccer @LisleLionsAD pic.twitter.com/Ut5goa7c3w— J.T. Pedelty (@jtpedelty) April 6, 2023
“[I haven’t scored on a corner kick] in a game, not since maybe seventh grade,” Arambula said. “My goal since Day 1 has been to make one off of a corner, and I was standing there thinking, ‘I’m gonna make this one,’ and it just curved right in.
“The first thing that I thought was, ‘Holy crap, I just did that.’ I was definitely surprised it went in.”
Russow’s game-winner followed less than three minutes later.
Off a Lisle penalty, McGurk blasted a direct kick over the defense and just right of center ... a little too over, in fact, as it pinged the crossbar and bounced backward and downward. Reacting purely on instinct and muscle memory, Russow extended her leg and made sure the ball found the back of the net before the Streator fans’ groans from McGurk’s near-miss had even faded.
Illinois Central Eight girls soccer: FINAL Streator 3, Lisle 2 on this wild game-winner with 3:37 to play. Bridget McGurk with the direct off the crossbar, Anna Russow puts it in.— J.T. Pedelty (@jtpedelty) April 6, 2023
Story up tonight at @MyWebTimes .@Lisle_Soccer @StreatorSports @StreatorSoccer @Lisle_Soccer pic.twitter.com/rccf2B6wv8
“It was crazy,” Russow said. “I didn’t honestly think it was going to go in, because usually it bounces off [the crossbar] and goes past us out into the field or it will just go out [of bounds]. But we were communicating, and when it went in it was a good feeling.
“Honestly, it’s kind of just if you’re there, you’re there; and if you’re not, you’re not. It’s just a quick-thing, there was no thinking. It was a crazy thing.”
The Bulldogs and Gonzalez — who finished with two goals allowed against 14 saves — closed it out from there. In addition to the keeper, Joey Puetz, Illiana Gomez and Josie Goerne put in standout individual defensive plays.
The teams finished tied in shots on goal with 16 apiece.
Streator is scheduled to compete in Saturday’s eight-team Princeton Invitational, opening at 9:45 a.m. against Peoria Christian.