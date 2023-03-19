The Times Area Roundup: Newark’s Kiara Wesseh wins 3 events at Comet Classic

Newark’s Kiara Wesseh took first place in three events and finished runner-up in another at Saturday’s Comet Classic indoor track and field meet hosted by Reed-Custer.
Wesseh won the 60-meter hurdles (9.58 seconds), the high jump (1.68 meters) and the long jump (4.94) while also finishing second in the 60 (8.12).
Tess Carlson also won the pole vault for the Norsemen, clearing 3.12 meters.
Newark also had second-place marks earned by Addison Ness in both the long jump (4.49) and triple jump (9.23), Madison Sittler in the 400 (1:08.92), as well as the 4x200 relay squad of Ness, Sittler, Laura Rueda and Isabella Creps (2:02.53).
Creps also recorded a fifth-place finish in the 200 (31.49).
Zach Carlson finished first in the high jump (1.78) on the boys side for Newark while also placing fifth in the long jump (5.46).
Marquette’s Caden Eller won the 400 (56.32) and long jump (6.04) while also finishing fourth in the 200 (25.51).
For the Crusaders on the girls side, Maggie Jewett placed third in the 800 (2:55.75), while Darby Morganflash crossed the finish line in fourth in the 60 hurdles (13.81).