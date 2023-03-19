Sandwich’s Ashlyn Strenz is the Times 2023 Girls Wrestler of the Year

Sandwich junior Ashlyn Strenz admits that, even after coming off a very successful sophomore season, she really didn’t have any specific goals in mind or written down for this past winter’s campaign.
But in her defense, she really didn’t know what path her season was going to take.
As a 10th-grader, Strenz stuck with the Indians’ boys squad as it reached the dual team state tournament for the first time since 2012. She also was an individual sectional qualifier in 2022, winning a regional title (at 106) and one sectional match.
This past season, she opted to enter the girls state series, the first to do so in program history.
“I really didn’t know what I was going to do at the start of the season. I assumed I might wrestle in the girls postseason, but after helping the boys last season, I wasn’t sure,” Strenz said. “I guess I just couldn’t picture myself switching from what I did last year. So I really didn’t have any specific goals in mind when the season started.
“I will definitely have them going into next year after competing at girls state this year.”
Strenz qualified for state after winning three straight matches at 115 pounds before falling in the championship match at the Geneseo Sectional. Then at the IHSA Girls Wrestling State Meet at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena, she won three of five matches and finished fourth with a state medal in hand.
For her efforts, Strenz has been named The Times 2023 Girls Wrestler of the Year.
“It was just interesting to see so many girls there [at the state meet],” said Strenz, who finished the season with a 24-16 record, many of those matches taking place against boys. “I guess I really hadn’t given the fact that girls wrestling has been growing every year a thought and how many girls like me have found it a sport that they love.
“I wouldn’t say it was overwhelming, but it really opened my eyes a little to how much girls wrestling has grown since I started back in grade school. It was pretty cool to see and be a part of.”
Strenz said she made huge improvements in her on-mat results, but it was the mental part of the sport that she feels made the biggest jump forward.
“I think in wrestling you have to be good in a number of different aspects to be successful,” Strenz said. “I actually feel, at least for myself, having the right mindset is the biggest key to success. I get super nervous before a match, so I have to tell myself to calm down and remind myself I’ve worked hard to prepare for anything. I also think going into a match with a chain of moves that you feel will work is important, but because things change, having secondary plans to fall back on is important as well.
“There was a time where I didn’t like working on things that I wasn’t good at, or correcting bad habits I had, and that all takes place at practice. But I’ve learned that to get better and to become the wrestler I want to be, I have to continue to work on my flaws.”
Sandwich coach Derek Jones said he and Strenz sat down and talked about her postseason options during the regular season, because girls state and boys state duals take place on the same weekend.
“Ashlyn, because the girls state series is separate from the boys, had to choose one or the other,” Jones said. “I feel like if she had chosen to wrestle on the boys side, she would have been a regional champion and sectional qualifier again.
Jones said he had “all the confidence in the world” that Strenz would advance to the state medal stand despite the tough competition.
“She has future interest in the sport as far as moving her athletic career forward after high school,” Jones said. “That was the main decision after talking earlier this season about her entering the girls state series.
“I feel like she really showcased her talents during the regular season, and I was thrilled she was able to show those talents on the big stage at state. I’ve known and been impressed for three years now how tough Ashlyn is. I’m sure she opened some eyes there, and hopefully the college women’s wrestling coaches were watching.”
As for Strenz’s goals in mind for next season?
“Obviously getting back to state is the No. 1 goal,” she said. “Finishing higher once there would then be No. 2, but I think right now my main goal is to just try to improve in every aspect of wrestling I can and be ready to go when next season starts.”