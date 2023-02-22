State Girls Wrestling: 3 Times-area qualifiers set, excited to compete in Bloomington

The IHSA Individual Girls Wrestling State Tournament gets underway Friday and continues Saturday at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Three Times-area athletes – Ottawa’s Juliana Thrush, Seneca’s Sammie Greisen and Sandwich’s Ashlyn Strenz – will be there after top-four finishes at the Geneseo Sectional.
Thrush, a freshman in her first year competing in the sport, rolled to the 235-pound sectional title after recording three consecutive pins.
“To be honest, I knew nothing about the sport before this year,” said Thrush, who went out mostly just for the self-defense part of it for the real world. “I went to the first practice, and I’ve enjoyed it ever since.
“[The sectional] was an awesome experience for me. In the semifinals it was the third time I’d wrestled [Minooka’s Peyton Kueltzo] this year, and she’d beaten me the first two times. It was a grind-it-out kind of match until I was able to get a pin. I was stunned. That win really gave me a lot of confidence going into the championship match and now moving on to state.”
Thrush (21-10) will open at state against Urbana junior Jurdan Tyler (10-7). If she can get past Tyler, her next opponent will be either Homewood-Flossmoor junior Jocelyn Williams (28-3) or Elgin sophomore Andrea Gordillo (18-6).
“I’m going to practice hard this week and then go to Bloomington and see what I can do,” Thrush said. “I’m excited for this opportunity.”
Greisen, a freshman whose family moved from Coal City before this school year, said she had tournament experience coming into this season after competing last year in the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation Girls State Tournament at Marmion Academy in Aurora and a couple of girls-only tournaments this season.
“I went into sectionals determined that my season wasn’t going to end there,” Greisen said. “I went 4-2 [at 130 pounds], finished fourth, and my two losses were to the same girl.”
Greisen (22-13) faces Collinsville sophomore Taylor Dawson (30-4) in her opening match, then either Maine East senior Miriam Kupu (15-3) or Richton Park senior Amaria Ridgner (22-1).
“I have some videos [of Dawson] that my coaches found for me to watch, and I’ll be doing that this week,” Greisen said. “Hopefully, I can get an idea of some of her strengths and weaknesses. I also have things I personally need to work on as well and will get those done this week.
“I just want to show the improvements, especially staying on my base better, that I’ve made over the course of the season. I’ve gotten so much support from everyone here at the high school, so I just want to go there and do well.”
Strenz, a junior, stuck with the Indians’ boys squad last season as they reached the dual team state tournament for the first time since 2012. She also was an individual sectional qualifier in 2022, winning a regional title (at 106) and one sectional match.
At Geneseo, she opened with three straight wins at 115 pounds – all by pin – before losing 4-2 in the title match against Joliet Central junior Eliana Paramo (34-4).
“I was able to finish a lot of my shots at sectionals, and I can’t help but think it was because of the fact I wrestle mostly boys all season,” Strenz said. “I also think having the strength factor between my opponents and I being more equal also had a factor in that.
“To be at an event like the sectional and to see so many girls wrestling, doing the same thing I do, was really a great experience.”
Strenz (22-14) begins the tournament against LeRoy freshman Jaelyn Brumfield (11-9), and then will face either Hoffman Estates junior Emmylina O’Brien (29-1) or Grant senior Joanna Szelag (18-3).
“I’m determined to do well this weekend,” Strenz said. “While I don’t feel like I wrestled badly at sectionals, I want to do better at state. I have the bracket and know who I wrestle first, but I’m mainly focusing on what I do this week and will, like in every match, make adjustments as I go.”