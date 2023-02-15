State wrestling: Times-area qualifiers head to Champaign ready, confident

There are many factors that will determine how well each participant performs at the IHSA state wrestling meet, but at or near the top of that list has to be confidence, and The Times area competitors there are certainly not lacking that.
Ottawa junior Ivan Munoz and the Seneca quartet of Collin Wright, Chris Peura, Asher Hamby and Ethan Othon will complete their quest for a championship one way or another at the State Farm Center in Champaign this weekend, starting with the preliminaries on Thursday.
For Munoz, the field in his Class 2A 106-pound bracket is pretty familiar to him with the exception of the competitor he’ll wrestle first. The Pirates star, now 32-4 after taking third place at both the Sterling Regional and the Rochelle Sectional, will be taking on Bloomington freshman Tyler Barlow (25-16) having only studied him on video found for him by his brother, Rafael, a state medalist for OHS in 2017 and ‘18.
If he can get past Barlow and his next opponent – either Niles Notre Dame’s Johnny Sheehy or Bremen’s Morgan Turner – he could face the foe who handed him his 9-7 sectional loss, Rock Island’s Sammy Niyonkuru, in the semifinals.
“I’m just ready to go dominate,” Ivan Munoz said. “From regional to sectional, I took a big jump in my (technique). I took more shots. I dominated more. Even in the loss to the kid from Rick Island, it was close, just a takedown … I’m on the hard side of the bracket, but I don’t really care. I’m just confident in what I can do.
“The key for me is all of it, really: focus, rest, good diet, good technique. I did get a little hurt at the sectional when a kid pulled my leg, but other than that, I’m wrestling my best right now and I’m excited.”
For Seneca’s Wright, this trip to the 1A 170-pound class in his senior year is somewhat of a surprise as he’d actually given up the sport for two years after having been a starter as a freshman. His efforts to gain weight for football in that time away paid dividends for him and the Irish on the gridiron with a perfect 9-0 regular season and a win in the Class 3A playoffs.
Now that his teammates talked him into getting back to the mat, he’s hoping that success, plus steps he’s taken physically and mentally, will translate into success on the big stage in Champaign. That starts with his prelim against Tolono Unity senior Kyus Root (45-6), who defeated him at Abe’s Rumble in Springfield in December.
Next would be either Fulton’s Zane Parnell (47-1) or Robinson’s Jared Hermann (39-4).
“No question, the work I did with my teammates in the weight room made me the athlete that I am and I’m thankful I put in that work,” said Wright, who has a 40-12 mark on the year. “Coming back, I had to overcome my lack of technique and learn more throughout the season. In fact, I’m still learning. Now I feel I’m the best I’ve ever been at wrestling, the best I’ve ever wrestled in my life.
“It’s cool to be going to state. I got there by trusting my coaches and working hard, but there’s still a lot more work to do this weekend, for all of us.”
In the 195 class, Fighting Irish junior Chris Peura (44-7) will be meeting Macomb senior Max Ryner (48-3) in the opener, the winner advancing against either Sherrard’s Walker Anderson (39-2) or Vandalia’s Wyatt Dothager (38-14).
At 160, Seneca junior Asher Hamby (39-6), will square off with Deer Creek-Mackinaw senior Gage Sweckard (40-11). Shelbyville’s Will Fox (33-6) or Lena Winslow’s Jared Dvorak (44-7) awaits the winner.
At 113, Seneca freshman Ethan Othon will take a 42-10 record into his first match against another first-year IHSA competitor, Oakwood’s Tyler Huchel (34-9). That decision feeds into the winner of the bout between Woodstock Marian’s Andrew Alvarado (18-8) or LeRoy’s Kobe Brent (38-10).
“These kids have already earned their names on the wall here at Seneca for the seasons they’ve all had,” Irish coach Todd Yegge said. “Now it’s a matter of getting them a few more accolades, hopefully including all-state.”