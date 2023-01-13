Wrestling: Dallas Harmon’s win jump-starts Ottawa to victory over Sandwich

OTTAWA — The Ottawa wrestling team trailed Sandwich after the opening three matches of Thursday’s Interstate 8 Conference dual at Kingman Gym.
But then came what proved to be the match of the night at 113 pounds between Pirate freshman Dallas Harmon and Indian junior Ashlyn Strenz.
Stentz, despite suffering an early bloody nose, held a 2-0 lead after the first period and 3-0 after the second, but Harmon battled back in the third period to take a 5-4 lead and eventually secured a pin just before the final buzzer.
The victory, off the heels of a trio of forfeits and followed by three consecutive wins by the hosts, helped Ottawa to a 58-24 triumph on senior night.
“It was a tough match for sure, she’s good,” Harmon said. “It was back and forth the whole match, but I felt like I did a good job of not giving up too much as far as chances go.
“The final minute, I think we were both pretty tired, but I just kept telling myself to push harder and was finally able to get the pin.”
Starting at 170, Ottawa’s Anthony Evans turned a quick takedown into a pin of Sandwich’s Kaden Clevenger in 16 seconds.
Sandwich bounced back with first-period pins by Bryce Decker at 182 and Cesar Garcia at 195 to lead 12-6.
Following the three forfeits and Harmon’s victory, Ottawa’s Ivan Munoz earned a 12-4 decision over Nate Hill at 120 before the Pirates’ Wyatt Wheeler pinned Jakob Gruca in 47 seconds to make it 40-12 in favor of the hosts.
At 132, Ottawa senior Nico Stanfill held a 6-0 lead in the second before pinning Jacob Cassie with 36 seconds left in the period.
“I came into tonight, being senior night, just wanting to leave with a win no matter what it took,” Stanfill said. “I was able to get the early lead and from there just wanted to stay in control.
“It was great that I was able to win and in turn help the team win. It was a great all-around night for me.”
Sandwich freshman Kai Kern broke the home team’s streak with a pin of Malachi Snyder at 138 with 54 seconds left in the opening period.
“I hadn’t faced him before, but I just wanted to come out being the aggressor,” Kern said. “That is really my game plan in every match. I wanted to make sure I stayed strong and then look for a quick opening. I felt like I took control right from the start, was able to take him down and then was able to turn him.”
Ottawa’s Marek Duffy trailed Sandwich’s Gabe Galvan by two heading to the final minute of the second period before tying the score and then posting a pin with 13 seconds left.
Sandwich sophomore Josh Lehman registered the final on-the-mat victory of the dual when he bounced back from a reverse by Ottawa’s Sebastian Cabrera with one of his own and turned it into a pin with 36 seconds left in the first period.
Ottawa received a forfeit in the final match at 160 to close out the victory.
“In every match, but especially like tonight when I’m facing someone I haven’t wrestled before, I just want to make sure I’m not taking anyone lightly,” Lehman said. “I felt like I did that.
“I just wanted to make sure I was taking shots when the opportunities were there, then there at the end I was able to get a quick reverse off his and turn it into a pin.”
Both squads are back in action on Friday and Saturday at the Reed-Custer Invite.