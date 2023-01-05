Wrestling: Busy Sterling takes advantage of rusty Ottawa at Kingman

OTTAWA – Bouncing back from the Christmas and New Year’s breaks was a little easier for the busy Sterling Golden Warriors than it was for the mostly-idle Ottawa Pirates, and it showed in a big way when they resumed the second half of the season Wednesday night.
After Ottawa’s Mereka Duffy started with a win at 145 pounds, the Warriors looked like a club that had not only a warm-up match before New Year’s, but also a long road trip to Galesburg the night before. Sterling captured the next five matches – four by pin – to take a commanding 27-6 lead on their way to a 49-27 victory in Kingman Gym.
“Like anything in this season, it’s long and grueling,” Sterling coach Kevin Heller said, “like not getting back from Galesburg until 11 last night and then turning right around and coming here, but that’s what you expect from the sport. Everything is grueling … but having wrestled [recently] helped us tonight.
“I like Ottawa a lot. They used to be in our conference, but we haven’t seen each other, the coaching staff, in three or four years now. It used to be a great rivalry, and tonight didn’t disappoint.”
The match started with Duffy pinning the Warriors’ Austin Clemons at 1:33 for Ottawa (6-3), but then Sterling (7-3) quickly showed dominance.
At 152, Tatum Allen pinned Ottawa’s Sebastian Cabrera at 3:32, then last year’s 2A state placer Tommy Tate rolled to a 14-1 lead before pinning the Pirates’ Wyatt Reding at 2:32 at 160, and Gage Tate took down Ottawa’s Andrew Ristau at 2:19 of the 170 match.
Sterling’s 182-pounder Chase Ullrich tackled Tate Spicer at 1:12 before the string of pins ended with the Warriors’ Diego Leal scoring three points on an escape and a reversal in the last 15 seconds to edge Ottawa’s Ryan Wilson 7-5.
“All I knew was it was a do-or-die moment, so I knew I had to hit this move,” Leal said. “Coach said if I did it, it would go through, so I did and it worked. I don’t get last-second wins like that very often, so it felt pretty good.”
Charles Medrow got Ottawa back on track at 220 with a pin at 1:24 on Oswaldo Navarro. After Sterling heavyweight Javier Luna bested Alex Perez by pin at 5:04, the Pirates’ Ivan Munoz posted an easy pin at 1:50 over Cael Lyons at 106 to bring the team score to 33-18.
The Pirates kept fighting, as James Latilla pinned Landon Heckman at 120 (1:21) and Nico Stanfill had a wild win at 132 against Sterling’s Landon Kenney.
In a 4-4 match in the third period, Kenney scored an escape to take a 5-4 lead, but Stanfill notched a takedown in the final 12 seconds to claim the 6-5 victory.
“I feel a lot better about pulling it out at the end than if I didn’t,” Stanfill said. “I was a little tired at the end, and I think the break had something to do with that, plus I didn’t drink a lot of water for my match like I usually do, but another win feels good.”
Sterling kept rolling as Zyan Westbrook pinned Ottawa’s Dallas Harmon at 3:22 at 113 pounds, then at 126 Karson Strohmeyer took a 9-0 win from the Pirates’ Wyatt Wheeler, and at 138 Dylan Ottens pinned Malachi Snyder at 3:07 to wrap it up.
“They’re really tough and we knew that coming in; they’re ranked in the top 15-20 in the state, so we knew we had our work cut out for us,” Ottawa coach Pete Marx said. “We scrapped and even when we were outmatched, we fought hard. Sure, it was 49-27, but there were some matches that could have gone either way. If those go our way maybe it’s a little closer, but for not having wrestled competitively since Dec. 20, we knocked some rust off and we wrestled okay.
“Now in January, we start cutting our teeth with Morris and Princeton this week and another busy week the next, so its three busy weeks to get ready for regionals, and that’s what all this is for.”