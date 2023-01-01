January 01, 2023
Girls basketball: 2022 Ottawa Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament at a glance, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

By Brian Hoxsey
Ottawa Pirates logo

A look at the 36th Ottawa Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament at Ottawa High School

December 17, 20-21, 2022 - January 2, 2023

POOL A: Ottawa 2-0, Pontiac 1-1, Streator 0-2

POOL B: Metamora 2-0, La Salle-Peru 1-1, Illinois Valley Central 0-2

POOL C: Canton 2-0, Joliet Catholic 1-1, Morris 0-2

POOL D: Prairie Central 2-0, Newark 1-1, Knoxville 0-2

Saturday, Dec.17

Ottawa 49, Streator 15

Joliet Catholic 54, Morris 28

Metamora 64, Illinois Valley Central 38

Pontiac 60, Streator 25

Canton 50, Joliet Catholic 30

Prairie Central 41, Knoxville 32

La Salle-Peru 49, Illinois Valley Central 40

Ottawa 56, Pontiac 40

Canton 53, Morris 12

Newark 54, Knoxville 27

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Joliet Catholic 59, Pontiac 49 (Silver bracket game)

Prairie Central 42, Newark 30

Metamora 57, La Salle-Peru 33

BRACKET PLAY

Wednesday, Dec. 21

BRONZE BRACKET

Morris 28, Streator 17

Knoxville 50, Illinois Valley Central 44

SILVER BRACKET

La Salle-Peru 50, Newark 23

GOLD BRACKET

Metamora 46, Prairie Central 30

Ottawa 44, Canton 39

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

BRONZE BRACKET

Third-place game: Streator vs. Illinois Valley Central, 1 p.m.

SILVER BRACKET

Third-place game: Pontiac vs. Newark, 2:30 p.m.

Championship: Joliet Catholic vs. La Salle-Peru, 4 p.m.

GOLD BRACKET

Third-place game: Canton vs. Prairie Central, 5:30 p.m.

Championship: Ottawa vs. Metamora, 7 p.m.

Past Champions/Championship Game Results

Round-robin schedule

1986 - Ottawa

1987 - Ottawa

1988 - Ottawa

1989 - Pontiac

1990 - Pontiac

1991 - Ottawa

1992 - Ottawa

1993 - Ottawa

Bracket schedule

1994 - Seneca 48, Pontiac 47

1995 - Morris 60, Seneca 58

1996 - Morris 57, Mendota 45

1997 - Morris 48, Ottawa 37

1998 - Seneca 57, Mendota 53

1999 - Seneca 74, Ottawa 51

2000 - Seneca 50, Morris 49

2001 - Kewanee 55, Morris 40

2002 - Ottawa 51, Seneca 31

2003 - Pontiac 62, Morris 52

2004 - Ottawa 56, Morris 43

2005 - Morris 42, Ottawa 39

2006 - Ottawa 44, Morris 39

2007 - Geneseo 38, Ottawa 34

2008 - Ottawa 63, Prairie Central 50

2009 - Prairie Central 72, Ottawa 45

2010 - Geneseo 44, East Aurora 39

2011 - Geneseo 49, Yorkville 42

2012 - Joliet Catholic 49, Ottawa 26

2013 - Ottawa 52, Pontiac 51

2014 - Lincoln-Way West 61, Yorkville 54

2015 - Kaneland 42, Yorkville 33

2016 - Yorkville 42, Ottawa 37

2017 - Kaneland 71, Lincoln-Way West 56

2018 - Kaneland 35, Ottawa 31

2019 - Metamora 56, Ottawa 25

2021 - Metamora 37, Ottawa 16