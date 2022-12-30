December 30, 2022
Girls basketball: 2022 Amboy Holiday Tournament at a glance, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

By Brian Hoxsey
Santa slam dunk

A look at the 2022 Amboy Holiday Tournament at Amboy High School

December 27-30, 2022

RED POOL: Somonauk (2-0), Sterling Newman (1-1), Mendota (0-2)

BLACK POOL: Amboy (3-0), Hall (1-2), Roanoke-Benson (1-2), Serena (1-2)

Tuesday, December 27

Game 1 — Somonauk 44, Mendota 38

Game 2 — Roanoke-Benson 52, Serena 51

Game 3 — Amboy 34, Hall 31

BYE: Sterling Newman

Wednesday, December 28

Game 4 — Sterling Newman 42, Mendota 28

Game 5 — Serena 31, Hall 23

Game 6 — Amboy 53, Roanoke-Benson 26

BYE: Somonauk

Thursday, December 29

Game 7 — Hall 46, Roanoke-Benson 39

Game 8 — Somonauk 39, Sterling Newman 31

Game 9 — Amboy 31, Serena 16

BYE: Mendota

Friday, December 30

BYE: Black Pool #4

Game 10 — Mendota vs. Roanoke-Benson, 3 p.m. (5th-place game)

Game 11 — Hall vs. Sterling Newman, 4:30 p.m. (3rd-place game)

Game 12 — Amboy vs. Somonauk, 6 p.m. (Championship game)