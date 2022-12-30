Girls basketball: 2022 Amboy Holiday Tournament at a glance, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

A look at the 2022 Amboy Holiday Tournament at Amboy High School
December 27-30, 2022
—
RED POOL: Somonauk (2-0), Sterling Newman (1-1), Mendota (0-2)
BLACK POOL: Amboy (3-0), Hall (1-2), Roanoke-Benson (1-2), Serena (1-2)
—
Tuesday, December 27
Game 1 — Somonauk 44, Mendota 38
Game 2 — Roanoke-Benson 52, Serena 51
Game 3 — Amboy 34, Hall 31
BYE: Sterling Newman
Wednesday, December 28
Game 4 — Sterling Newman 42, Mendota 28
Game 5 — Serena 31, Hall 23
Game 6 — Amboy 53, Roanoke-Benson 26
BYE: Somonauk
Thursday, December 29
Game 7 — Hall 46, Roanoke-Benson 39
Game 8 — Somonauk 39, Sterling Newman 31
Game 9 — Amboy 31, Serena 16
BYE: Mendota
Friday, December 30
BYE: Black Pool #4
Game 10 — Mendota vs. Roanoke-Benson, 3 p.m. (5th-place game)
Game 11 — Hall vs. Sterling Newman, 4:30 p.m. (3rd-place game)
Game 12 — Amboy vs. Somonauk, 6 p.m. (Championship game)