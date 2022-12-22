Girls basketball: 2022 Ottawa Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament at a glance, Wednesday, Dec. 21

A look at the 36th Ottawa Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament at Ottawa High School
December 17, 20-21, 2022 - January 2, 2023
—
POOL A: Ottawa 2-0, Pontiac 1-1, Streator 0-2
POOL B: Metamora 2-0, La Salle-Peru 1-1, Illinois Valley Central 0-2
POOL C: Canton 2-0, Joliet Catholic 1-1, Morris 0-2
POOL D: Prairie Central 2-0, Newark 1-1, Knoxville 0-2
—
Saturday, Dec.17
Ottawa 49, Streator 15
Joliet Catholic 54, Morris 28
Metamora 64, Illinois Valley Central 38
Pontiac 60, Streator 25
Canton 50, Joliet Catholic 30
Prairie Central 41, Knoxville 32
La Salle-Peru 49, Illinois Valley Central 40
Ottawa 56, Pontiac 40
Canton 53, Morris 12
Newark 54, Knoxville 27
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Joliet Catholic 59, Pontiac 49 (Silver bracket game)
Prairie Central 42, Newark 30
Metamora 57, La Salle-Peru 33
BRACKET PLAY
Wednesday, Dec. 21
BRONZE BRACKET
Morris 28, Streator 17
Knoxville 50, Illinois Valley Central 44
SILVER BRACKET
La Salle-Peru 50, Newark 23
GOLD BRACKET
Metamora 46, Prairie Central 30
Ottawa 44, Canton 39
Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
BRONZE BRACKET
Third-place game: Streator vs. Illinois Valley Central, Noon
Championship: Morris vs. Knoxville, 1:30 p.m.
SILVER BRACKET
Third-place game: Pontiac vs. Newark, 3 p.m.
Championship: Joliet Catholic vs. La Salle-Peru, 4:30 p.m.
GOLD BRACKET
Third-place game: Canton vs. Prairie Central, 6 p.m.
Championship: Ottawa vs. Metamora, 7:30 p.m.
—
Past Champions/Championship Game Results
Round-robin schedule
1986 - Ottawa
1987 - Ottawa
1988 - Ottawa
1989 - Pontiac
1990 - Pontiac
1991 - Ottawa
1992 - Ottawa
1993 - Ottawa
Bracket schedule
1994 - Seneca 48, Pontiac 47
1995 - Morris 60, Seneca 58
1996 - Morris 57, Mendota 45
1997 - Morris 48, Ottawa 37
1998 - Seneca 57, Mendota 53
1999 - Seneca 74, Ottawa 51
2000 - Seneca 50, Morris 49
2001 - Kewanee 55, Morris 40
2002 - Ottawa 51, Seneca 31
2003 - Pontiac 62, Morris 52
2004 - Ottawa 56, Morris 43
2005 - Morris 42, Ottawa 39
2006 - Ottawa 44, Morris 39
2007 - Geneseo 38, Ottawa 34
2008 - Ottawa 63, Prairie Central 50
2009 - Prairie Central 72, Ottawa 45
2010 - Geneseo 44, East Aurora 39
2011 - Geneseo 49, Yorkville 42
2012 - Joliet Catholic 49, Ottawa 26
2013 - Ottawa 52, Pontiac 51
2014 - Lincoln-Way West 61, Yorkville 54
2015 - Kaneland 42, Yorkville 33
2016 - Yorkville 42, Ottawa 37
2017 - Kaneland 71, Lincoln-Way West 56
2018 - Kaneland 35, Ottawa 31
2019 - Metamora 56, Ottawa 25
2021 - Metamora 37, Ottawa 16