Boys basketball: Sandwich erases 13-point deficit, beats L-P in double OT

LA SALLE – With 5:59 left in the third quarter, Josh Senica scored a basket to give the La Salle-Peru boys basketball team a 13-point lead.
However, Sandwich held the Cavaliers to only two free throws the rest of the third, took its first lead since the game’s first possession with 2:48 left in the fourth and tied it on a drive and spin for a layup by Evan Gottlieb with 1.5 seconds left to force overtime.
The Indians overcame a three-point deficit to push the game to a second OT where they pulled out a 55-49 victory in an Interstate 8 Conference game Tuesday at La Salle-Peru.
“We got down and we did what we do,” Sandwich coach Kevin Kozan said. “We want teams to stay in the 40s and it was a double overtime game and they’re still in the 40s. That gives us hope that we can pull it out. It also helps when you have guys like Evan who can hit big-time shot and finish plays. I thought as a whole we got better as the game went on.”
On the first play of the second OT, Gottlieb scored on a backdoor cut on an assist from Austin Marks. Gottlieb was fouled on the play and hit the free throw for a 48-45 lead.
“We drew it up because I was getting face guarded,” Gottlieb said. “It’s just a backdoor play. I knew it’d be open because the guy didn’t have any help.
“It builds our confidence (to get that three-point lead). Then we can play in control. We like to play in control. That’s our style of basketball and that helped us.”
The Indians led the rest of the way as Dylan Young scored on a pick-and-roll and they hit 5-of-8 free throws in the final 43.9 seconds.
“We came together as a team and we finished well,” said Gottlieb, who drained four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 28 points.
Gottlieb drained two 3-pointers and made three free throws after being fouled on another to help Sandwich cut a 28-15 deficit to 30-25 by the end of the third quarter.
The Indians (7-4, 4-1 I8) took their first lead since 2-0 on a bucket by Young with 2:48 left in regulation and led 37-35 on a 3-pointer by Gottlieb with 2:17 left.
“I thought we ran our offense more side to side,” Kozan said. “I thought our rollers rolled a lot harder and we started finding them. We started getting easy looks so we built our confidence and that’s really all that happened. We got easy looks, got to the free throw line and we hit some big-time 3s down the stretch.”
London Cabrerra drove for a bucket to tie it for L-P and the Cavs took the lead on a basket by Tommy Hartman with 44 seconds left.
After the teams traded possessions, Gottlieb, drove, spun and put in a layup with 1.5 seconds left to force OT after Senica missed a 3-pointer on the other end.
“Our first option was the lob on the backside, but (Senica) is an absolute animal,” Gottlieb said. “Coach said if the lob isn’t there, to go get the ball and take it to them, so I did.”
L-P took the lead in the first OT on a basket by Senica, but he fouled out with a charge on L-P’s next possession.
Sandwich’s Owen Sheley notched a three-point play to tie it, and the teams traded baskets to extend the game again.
The Cavs played the final three minutes of the first OT without Senica and didn’t have Seth Adams for the bulk of the second OT due to injury on top of being without Brendan Boudreau due to injury.
“I thought we did a lot of good things,” L-P coach Jim Cherveny said. “I thought we had really good execution for the most part. I thought we had good hustle and effort.
“It’s pretty rare that Josh Senica gets five fouls in a game. When you lose your biggest threat and best scorer, things like that happen. Brendan was injured, then Seth got injured. When you look at the big picture and you’re losing three of your top six guys, you just rely on somebody to step up. I thought we had guys come into some positions who normally don’t play in those spots and they gave everything they had. That’s all we can ask for.”
Senica finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds for L-P (7-6, 2-2), while Cabrera scored 15 points and Adams added 10.