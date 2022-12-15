The Times Area Roundup: Seneca wrestling team earns a pair of home victories

The Seneca wrestling team improved to 7-1 on the season with home dual victories over Pontiac (44-27) and Reed-Custer (49-30) on Wednesday night.
Double winners for the Fighting Irish were Ethan Othon at 113 pounds (pinfall in 5:33, pinfall in :31), Tommy Milton at 120 (9-1 major decision, 11-0 major decision), Justin Goslin at 132 (13-1 major decision, pinfall in :57), Nate Othon at 145 (pinfall in 2:50, pinfall in 3:04), Collin Wright at 170 (pinfall in :19, pinfall in :47) and Chris Peura at 195 (pinfall in 1:02, pinfall in 1:02).
Seneca also received single triumphs from Ryker Terry at 138 (10-6 decision), Gunner Varland at 152 (11-7 decision), Landen Venecia at 182 (9-3 decision) and Sullivan Feldt at 220 (pinfall in 1:58).
BOYS BOWLING
Mendota 3,478, Ottawa 2,750: At the Mendota Elks, the Pirates fell short on the road against the Trojans.
Nelson Brandt paced Ottawa with a 643 series, including high games of 224 and 221, while Robbie Burke had a 511 (176).
JV/SOPHOMORE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marquette 40, Putnam County 23: In R.M. Germano Gym in Granville, Marquette posted a 13-2 second quarter to take control.
Kealey Rick led the Crusaders with 17 points, while Eme Bouxsein topped the Panthers with eight points.
JV BOYS BOWLING
Mendota 1,598, Ottawa 1,403: At the Mendota Elks, the Pirates fell short on the road against the Trojans.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 83, Joliet 78: At Oglesby, A.J. Lee scored 21 points to lead the Eagles to a nonconference victory.
Dre Vortes had 18 points for IVCC (4-11), while Vijay Wallace added 11 points. Jalen Brown and Malik Johnson chipped in 10 points each.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 55, Joliet 49: At Oglesby, Natali Haynes scored 18 points to help the Eagles – which outscored the Wolves 19-7 in the fourth quarter – to a nonconference victory.
Elizabeth Browder had 12 points for IVCC (3-9), while Jenisis Greening had seven and Alyx Carls six.