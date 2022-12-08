Wrestling: Ottawa edges L-P in hard-fought conference dual

Wednesday night at AJ Sellet Gymnasium familiar foes La Salle-Peru and the Ottawa squared off in an Interstate 8 Conference dual.
The meet was competitive and back and forth all night with the Pirates pulling out a hard fought 48-36 victory.
“We knew we were stronger in some areas and they were stronger in others, and for the most part that is how it played out,” Ottawa coach Peter Marx said. “But when we face L-P it is always going to be competitive, and whether our program is up or down or theirs is, these duels always seem to be close and hard fought.”
The night began at the 160-pound weight class, which saw Ottawa’s Wyatt Reding jump out to a 2-0 lead after one period over L-P’s Walter Haage before earning the pin with just more than a minute left in the second period.
With the Pirates up 6-0, the 170-pound match pitted L-P’s Ethan Pohar against Ottawa’s Anthony Evans.
Pohar struck first with a takedown before Evans got going and built a 12-4 advantage before getting the pin with only three seconds left in the second period.
In the 182-pound match, the Cavs’ Jace Wallgren worked his way to a 4-3 advantage over Ottawa’s Tate Spicer before Spicer used a reversal to roll up Wallgren and scored the pin with 13 seconds left in the first period.
Ottawa built its led to 24-0 after Ryan Wilson accepted a forfeit at 195. That was followed by a pair forfeits going the Cavaliers way.
“I would have liked to have seen our big guys get out there, but Ottawa was hit with a bit of a bug and some of their guys weren’t able to wrestle tonight.” L-P coach Matt Rebhoz said.
The weight classes then shifted to the lighter guys, and at 106 Ottawa’s Yvan Munoz jumped out to a 4-1 lead and used a series of takedowns before earning a pin over L-P’s Sylvester St. Peter at the one minute mark of the first period to extend the Pirate lead to 30-12.
At 113, Ottawa’s Dallas Harmon turned in a dominating performance in building an 11-0 lead before pinning L-P’s Franc Knap with 1:24 left in the second period.
With the score 36-12, the Cavaliers began to roll as Zach Znaniecki and Ottawa’s James Laitila locked up in the match of the night in a see-saw affair with Liatila starting out on top by building a 4-3 lead after one and hold that margin at 9-8 after two periods. Znaniecki got a late reversal to take an 11-10 lead before ending the match with a pin with only four seconds left.
That win seemed to spark the Cavs as they reeled off wins in the next three matches with Rylynd Rynkewicz using a quick takedown to gain the advantage over Keegan Duffy and gaining the pin at 1:06 in the first period.
L-P’s Reegan Kellett kept the momentum by controlling his match with Nico Stanfill from the outset and earning a pin with 26 seconds left to go in the first.
Gunner Skoog took the mat in an attempt to bring the home team even, and that is exactly what he did as he pinned Malachi Snyder at the 37-second mark in the first period to bring the Cavaliers all the way back and knot the score at 36.
With the score tied and only two matches left, the 145-match saw Ottawa’s Marek Duffy and L-P’s Zach Pocivasek wrestle to a scoreless tie after one period, but in the second, Duffy used a takedown and pinning combination to earn a pin with one minute left in the second period.
That result made the score 42-36 in favor of the Pirates with one match left and L-P needing a pin to tie the dual.
But Ottawa’s Sebastian Cabera had other ideas as he took 4-1 lead on L-P’s Josh Bickford before he was able to get the pin at 1:04 of the second period to seal the win for the Pirates.
“I always want to win, but I can take a loss when I know every kid gave his max effort, and tonight I felt like that was the case,” Rebholz said. “We had a big win from our captain Gunner Skoog. Reegan Kellett really had a nice win against a very tough opponent in Stanfill. But the effort given by Zach Znaniecki was awesome and he earned that in at 120 pounds. We fell a little short tonight, but I saw a lot of positives as well.”