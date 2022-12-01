The Times 2022-23 wrestling preview

Ottawa
Coach: Pete Marx (19th year)
Last season: 3-9 (1-6 Interstate 8)
Top returners: BOYS – Charles Medrow, sr., 195/200; Ivan Munoz, jr., 106/113; Nico Stanfill, sr., 132; Malachi Snyder, jr., 138; Mereka Duffy, jr., 145; Sebastian Cabrera, sr., 152; Christian Land, sr., 152/160; Wyatt Reding, jr., 160; Tate Spicer, sr., 170/182; Ryan Wilson, jr., 182/195. GIRLS – Anna Sheptenko, sr., 100; Kailee Lane, jr., 110; Evy Grady, so., 125; Shelby Rank, jr., 190
Top newcomers: BOYS – Dallas Harmon, fr., 113; James Laitila, so., 120; Caden Lage, fr., 132; Wyatt Wheeler, so., 126; Malikhai Slayton, jr., 138; Alex Perez, sr., 285. GIRLS – Ava Weatherford, fr., 135; Judith Wilson, fr., 110/115; Juliana Thrush, fr., 235; Akeisha Bermudo, jr., 100; Brie Grady, fr., 100
Worth noting: The Pirates experienced a difficult 2021-22 season, missing virtually all of December because of COVID-19 issues, but this winter has been “a night-and-day difference,” Marx said. Leading the returnees are Medrow, a two-time state qualifier who went 16-8 at 182 last season, and Munoz, a sectional qualifier who went 15-5 at 106. “This is going to be an interesting year for us. In many ways, we’re starting over,” Marx said. “Kids are able to practice regularly. … I have been seeing a great deal of growth in the first few weeks of practice, and I am excited to see where the season brings us. I feel we should be competitive in most meets.” For the girls, after having three state medalists the past two seasons (Amanda Simpson 6th in ‘21, Sara Meyer 8th in ‘21, 3rd in ‘22) among weight state qualifiers, experience will be a factor. Sheptenko, an honorable mention Times All-Area wrestler after going 6-3 a year ago, and Lane, who went 2-7, lead the way. “I’m very excited to see the girls program grow,” Marx said. “We have nine girls on the team this year, and they’re busting their butts to to learn the sport or knock off the rust.”
Streator
Coach: Kyle Lowman (1st year at Streator, 6th overall)
Top returners: Nick Pollett, jr., 106; Jaylen Richardson, so., 138; Michael Greer, jr., 145; Steven Goplin, jr., 165
Key newcomers: Isabelle Gwaltney, fr., 106; Andrew Warwick, fr., 152; Aydan Radke, so., 220; Adam Westerhold, so., 285
Worth noting: According to Lowman, an Ottawa alum who more recently coached at Marquette and now takes over for T.J. Moran, the Bulldogs have “a fresh squad this season.” Pollett, Richardson, Greer and Goplin lettered on a team that’s numbers are rebounding, thanks in part to former matmen returning to the sport. For that reason, the team’s focus will be on technique and endurance while maintaining “the ruthlessness of the Bulldog grapplers.” “We are fortunate to have several wrestlers joining us with experience from the Streator Youth Wrestling program,” Lowman said. “We also managed to recruit some athletes that did not have any experience but have been learning and enjoying themselves so far.” Gwaltney will be worth keeping an eye on come the IHSA’s girls postseason.
Seneca
Coach: Todd Yegge (26th, 330-326-1)
Last season: 23-9
Top returners: Kyler Hahn, sr., 113; Tommy Milton, so., 120; Bill Farcus, jr., 126; Nick Grant, so., 12; Robby Nelson, so., 138; Nate Othon, jr., 145/152; Asher Hamby, jr., 152/160; Nathan Grant, jr., 160; Chris Peura, jr., 195/220; Alex Bogner, jr., 285
Top newcomers: Collin Wright, jr., 170; Wyatt Coop, fr., 106; Ethan Othon, fr., 126; Will Milton, jr., 138/145; Ryan Flynn, so., 145/160; Clinton Darling, fr., 170; Landen Valencia, fr., 182; Sullivan Feldt, so., 220
Worth noting: With many returning athletes such as Peura (41-9, now ranked No. 8 preseason) and Hamby (40-12), the Irish have winning momentum coming off one of the best football seasons in school history. Those two plus Hahn (29-11), who was a state qualifier and is ranked No. 11 preseason, Milton (24-14), Nelson (34-11) and Nate Othon (19-14) earned sectional spots a year ago. Nathan Grant is injured and may miss the entire season, but there’s plenty of depth from Wright (33-2 in 2020-21), Milton (a former sectional qualifier back after a year battling injuries), Flynn (14-12 part-time on varsity) and IESA sectional qualifiers Ethan Othon and Valencia. “We have a lot of strength and experience in the middle weights,” Yegge said. “Our depth is stronger than last season with some varsity-caliber kids that will not make our starting team. We should be a similar dual-type team as last year and a very solid tournament team as long as we stay healthy.”
Sandwich
Coach: Derek Jones (4th year)
Last season: 22-5
Top returners: Ashlyn Strenz, jr., 113; Kadin Kern, jr., 126; Miles Corder, jr., 138; Sy Smith, jr., 145; Gabe Galvan, sr., 145; Josh Lehman, so., 152; Nolan Bobee, sr., 152; Bryce Decker, sr., 170
Top newcomers: Cesar Garcia, sr., 195; Shane McGuane, fr., 106; Kai Kern, fr., 145; Kaden Clevenger, fr., 170; Tristen King, fr., 220
Worth noting: Down nine seniors from last year’s team that won the Prairie Central Hawk Classic and the Sandwich Dual Team Tourney and qualified for dual team state, the Indians return four sectional qualifiers. Corder (36-15) and Bobee (27-13), also Interstate 8 Conference champions, and conference runner-up Decker (31-17) are sectional qualifiers leading the boys. Strenz (24-15) leads the girls, all of whom Jones feels, along with a few others, could be state qualifiers. Smith was also an Interstate 8 runner-up. “As a young team, we will learn some lessons early on, but I am excited to see our growth throughout the year,” Jones said. “I’m anxious to see where the seniors can get to and hopefully earn some more hardware this season. We are excited to get to work and get better.”
Somonauk
Coach: Mike Otto (6th year)
Top returners: Aiden Rowan, sr., 126; Mason Smith, so., 106
Newcomers: Will Mosley, so. 145; Rylie Donahue, so., 125; Van Roth, so., 132
Worth noting: The Bobcats boast only five wrestlers, but there is quality in that group. Rowan is a three-time sectional qualifier who went 19-7 at 126 last season, and Smith went 9-9 as he advanced to sectionals as a freshman.