Girls tennis: Sectional champion Ottawa reloads, Streator will look to doubles to keep wins coming

Ottawa Pirates
Coach: Steve Johnson (17th season)
Last season: Class 1A sectional champions
Top returners: Jenna Smithmeyer sr.; Rylee O’Fallon jr.; Emma Cushing jr.
Key newcomers: Emma Walker, sr.; Bri Morris, sr.; Abby Morris, sr.; Isabel Heimsoth, sr.; Elly Kovash, sr.; Makenzie Eichelkraut, jr.; Mika Moreland, jr.; Layne Krug, jr.; Aubrey Sanders, jr.; Peyton Bryson, jr.; Adalyn Borowski, jr., Bianca Sipula, jr.
Worth noting: The area’s tennis powerhouse doesn’t rebuild, it reloads. Smithmeyer was a Class 1A state qualifier, but with last year’s partner gone to graduation, Johnson plans to pair her with O’Fallon at No. 1 doubles with designs on another Pirates state qualifier. … In all, Ottawa features seven seniors and nine juniors on the roster. ... Heimsoth also figures to be in the doubles mix, while Cushing and Walker look likely to be in key spots. “I really do not know yet,” Johnson said. “I’m struggling to answer the question because everyone is looking good in practice, so I am unsure how the lineup will pan out.” … Goals remain the same: to win the Interstate Eight Conference title, secure another sectional crown – Ottawa has won 31, including each of the past five years – and send competitors to the state finals when the leaves begin to turn. … Tracey O’Fallon, Jason Garner and Kevin Cavanaugh return as assistant/JV coaches for the Pirates/Corsairs.
In a few words: “I have been lucky as a coach,” Johnson said. “One of our strengths year in and year out is good people. We have good people who want to improve, who want to succeed and who are willing to work toward their goals. Just an example – 100% of last season’s team was academic all-conference.”
—
Streator Bulldogs
Coach: Kaye Tallier (26th season)
Last season: 9-5-1 in dual meets
Top returners: Syria Zuniga, sr.; Charlee Bourell, sr.
Key newcomers: Mina James, jr.; Madelyn Wahl, so.; Danielle Sterner, jr.; Rheagan Gamuba, jr.; Hope Porter, jr.; Angelina Dellinger, jr.
Worth noting: The Bulldogs lost a lot of last season’s top contributors to graduation after one of the program’s best years in recent memory. There are some quality returners and newcomers to step in, however, with Tallier depending on her doubles teams to carry much of the load. … Atop the lineup card in doubles will be the No. 1 team of Zuniga and Bourell, who have played together all four years of their high school careers “and will only take a few matches to reach their best play,” Tallier said. Also back after splitting time between JV and varsity and this fall stepping into the No. 2 doubles spot is the tandem of James and Wahl. … Finding/developing competitive players to fill the singles spots will be high on the priority list. Luckily there are a lot of options, with the Streator roster boasting 32 players at all levels, including seven seniors – Haley Barrett, Kylie Cook, Marisa Vickers, Mary Tutoky, Franchesca Rodriguez, Bourell and Zuniga. … John Sandoval, the outgoing boys tennis head coach and assistant to Tallier in the girls program, is beginning his final season with the team before retirement.
In a few words: “We have great leaders and team players in our seven returning seniors. It is early in our goal-setting process, but we would like to have winning records for all of our doubles teams,” Tallier said. “We expect to have every player continue to get better through the season and peak in the week before sectionals.”