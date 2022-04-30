Softball: Ottawa scores 8 times in the 3rd, allows no hits in victory over Seneca

SENECA — When two solid teams meet on the softball field, sometimes just a couple of miscues by one can open the door for the other.
That was the case in Friday’s contest between Seneca and Ottawa as the Pirates took full advantage of an Irish error in the third inning, following it with five hits, including a Brynne Sember three-run inside-the-park home run, to put up eight tallies.
On the flip side, Ottawa pitchers, starter McKenzie Oslanzi, with six strikeouts in three innings and reliever Maura Condon three in four, didn’t allow a hit to help Ottawa to an 8-0 victory.
“Offensively we have been doing a lot better as of late, so I guess hitting the ball the way we did wasn’t quite as surprising to me,” said Ottawa coach Adam Lewis, his club improving to 13-5 on the season. “This team hitting the ball well is starting to become a little more expected. We put together some really good at-bats today, and when we had pitches to hit hard, we did that.
“Maura Condon came in and I think hit almost every single spot we called for. Her pitches had really good movement and she did what we asked, throw strikes and make them put the ball in play.”
In the Pirates’ third, Sember began the inning being hit by a pitch from Seneca’s Taya Roe. Then after a strikeout and Sember stealing second, a groundball was erred allowing a run to score.
Ryleigh Stehl then singled and Oslanzi was intentionally walked before Zoe Harris smacked a two-run double to the left-center field gap. Roe then induced an RBI ground out from Lily Nanouski, but Condon lined a pitch down the left field line for a run-scoring two-bagger.
Makenna Chiaventone then poked a base hit to left before Sember lined a pitch down the right field line that was just out of the reach of Seneca’s diving right fielder Callee Bauer. The ball rolled far enough away to allow Sember to race all the way around the bases.
“It was an outside pitch that I just went with,” said Sember, a junior outfielder. “We had been talking most of the game in the dugout about how the outside pitch was getting called for strikes and that we would all have to look for it there. We had to adjust to what their pitcher was giving us. I really wasn’t thinking about that ending up an inside-the-park home run, to be honest. I feel like I’m a pretty fast runner, so I really just ran. When I was heading to third, I was just looking at Coach Lewis and he was telling me to keep going, so that’s what I did.
“Recently I haven’t been getting on base as much as I’d like to. Hopefully today, with that hit, I’ll start getting on more.”
Alyssa Zellers replaced Roe (3 IP. 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) to start the fourth and finished tossing four scoreless frames allowing just three hits, no walks and striking out one.
Seneca (14-5) had its only baserunner in the bottom of the seventh when Zoe Hougas drew a two-out walk to break up the perfect game.
“We hit some balls hard, we really did,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “We hit one into the teeth of the wind to right that might be a homer on another day and a couple more that were right at defenders. Ottawa is the elite program in the area right now. They are playing for Class 3A sectional titles every season and Adam does a great job with his teams. Unfortunately, today we had that one bad inning, but I felt besides that we competed just fine.
“We had an error there and then they strung together a few hits. We just couldn’t get that third out to keep things within reach.”
Each team jumps back into its respective league schedule next week, Ottawa traveling to play Interstate Eight Conference leader and rival La Salle-Peru on Monday, while Seneca takes on host Lowpoint-Washburn in a Tri-County Conference game on Tuesday.