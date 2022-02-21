Mystery Diner in Streator: Teke’s combines neighborhood tavern with good food

Teke’s Bar & Grill has a front door on Main Street in Streator.

But if you follow the majority of locals, you’ll use the back door.

Though it’s located in downtown Streator, Teke’s has the feel of a neighborhood tavern that also happens to serve some great food.

Diners have the option to sit at booths next to the bar, or in one of two separate dining rooms. The tabletops within the booths in the dining room are the first hint you’re in a neighborhood tavern. A collage of old photographs and newspaper clippings can be found under clear glass, giving the setting a completely unique and local flavor.

The tabletops within the booths at Teke's Bar & Grill in Streator have a collage of old photos and newspaper clippings.

The flavor doesn’t stop with the aesthetics, though.

For starters, the burgers are some of the best in La Salle County. They are grilled and seasoned to have a unique flavor that isn’t duplicated elsewhere.

But on this visit we went a slightly different route, my dining companion ordering Bubba’s beef hoagie, which is a charbroiled beef patty with a hint of garlic. Smothered with grilled peppers and onions, along with melted Swiss cheese, it was a hit. She ordered a side of the eatery’s seasoned fries to go with her sandwich.

In the mood for seafood, I selected the fried cod, served with seasoned fries. Much of the Teke’s menu features grilled burgers, steak, chicken, pork chops and other grilled items, but the other half of the options are prepared deep-fried – wings, chicken, breaded tenderloin, fish and appetizers. The generous serving of cod tasted good, the fish nestled in a light batter.

A sizable piece of fried cod is served with seasoned fries at Teke's Bar & Grill.

Before my cod, I ordered a cup of chili, which was filled with ground beef and beans. It also had a subtle kick, which made it flavorful, but not too spicy.

The chili at Teke's Bar & Grill is brimming with ground beef and beans.

We also ordered some fried beef ravioli with marinara sauce for dipping as an appetizer.

The deep-fried beef ravioli is an appetizer option at Teke's Bar & Grill.

With tip, the overall bill was $35.69.

Teke’s is all about comfort food served up in a comfortable and friendly atmosphere. Diners can order drinks from the bar, or belly up before or after. There’s local sports memorabilia as decor, and games on the television sets.

In everything on the menu, especially the grilled fare, diners will discover a good, seasoned flavor unique to Teke’s that keeps its fans coming back – whether it’s through the front or back doors.

The Mystery Diner is an employee at Shaw Media. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. The Mystery Diner visits a different restaurant and then reports on the experience. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a story.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Teke’s Bar & Grill

WHERE: 113 W. Main St., Streator

PHONE: 815-672-4906

