The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa’s Olivia Evola on historic season, Halloween costumes, Sam’s Pizza

Winning 232 of 507 votes cast, Ottawa girls volleyball setter Olivia Evola is The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SOCU. Evola put down the match-deciding kill at rival La Salle-Peru, then helped lead the Pirates to their first regional championship since 1995.
Also on the ballot were runner-up Shae Simons (Woodland girls volleyball), Brady Wendt (Ottawa boys soccer) and Evelyn O’Connor (Seneca girls cross country).
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
My friends and family call me Liv or Livy Lou.
The Ottawa girls volleyball team has set a school record for wins in a season. What have been the keys to this year’s success?
I think the key to this year’s success is our drive. We all knew at the beginning of the season that we have something special, and I think that our drive and determination have really pushed us to be successful.
As a setter, what goes into your decision where to set the ball?
I consider the position of the ball, and I set it where I think the opposing team’s block will be most thrown off. I analyze the other team’s defense and strategically place the ball where it’s harder to defend.
What did it feel like to get the kill on match point in the third set at La Salle-Peru on your archrivals’ senior night?
It honestly was one of the best feelings in the world. I knew right when I was set the ball, I needed to put it down to end the match. Everyone really came together that game and leaned on each other as a team, which is why we were so successful.
You and the team are going out to dinner to celebrate a big win. Where do you go, and what do you order?
We would probably go to Sam’s Pizza. I would order a pepperoni pizza and breadsticks, because they are the best!
If you could go anywhere in the world on an all expense-paid, two week vacation, where would you pick and why?
I would 100% go to Italy. I have family there, and I would love to explore my family’s culture.
What was your favorite childhood Halloween costume?
One year I dressed up as a football player, and my brother Evan dressed up as a cheerleader. It was pretty funny.
Do you have a costume this year?
Yes, my best friends and I are dressing up as the police officers from “Men in Black.”
What are your top three favorite TV shows of all time?
My top three favorite TV shows of all time are “Outer Banks,” “Pretty Little Liars” and “The Vampire Diaries.”
What are your top three favorite high school gyms to play in?
My top three favorite high school gyms to play in are Kingman (obviously), L-P and Sycamore’s gyms.
Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?
My family owns and operates Sam’s Pizza in Ottawa!
Do you have any college plans? If so, do they involve sports?
I plan on studying political science and playing volleyball at Benedictine University in Lisle.