The Times Athlete of the Week: Woodland’s Malayna Pitte talks stepping up when needed, NYC at Christmastime

Seven hundred seventy-seven votes were cast for The Times Athlete of the Week sponsored by SOCU, and in the end Woodland girls volleyball middle Malayna Pitte captured 411 of them on a ballot that also included runner-up Maera Jimenez (Marquette girls volleyball), Cole Park (Streator boys golf) and Griffin Cook (Earlville boys soccer).
Next week’s ballot will be online Sunday and accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.
The Warriors and their middle hitter had a big week, with Pitte providing 10 kills in a win over Lowpoint-Washburn, seven kills in a victory over Leland and a 15-kill effort in a three-set win over Serena.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
My most used nickname is May. My mom calls me Sis.
The team is off to a great start this season despite seeing some key leaders go down with injuries. What has been the key to the Warriors’ success?
I honestly think with them going down we all have been playing so much harder to honor them. We all know they would do whatever it takes to be out on that floor. So many people have been stepping up to fill those spots as well, even the underclassmen.
The past couple weeks you’ve really developed into the go-to option when your team needs a kill. Is there anything you’ve been doing differently, or is it all just coming together?
We have been working on some different styles of hits and really focusing on hitting around the block or using their hands. But it honestly is just all starting to click knowing how much I am needed on that floor.
What goals does the team have for the remainder of the season?
We hope to stay undefeated in our conference, as well as to be able to play sectionals at our home court.
What do you like about playing for your mom as head coach? What makes it difficult?
Knowing each other so well makes it easy to communicate when I’m on the other side of the floor by just a simple word or hand gesture. The worst part is her hearing everything on the bus rides, or her taking it even harder on me than the rest of the girls.
What are your three favorite gyms to play in?
Woodland for sure, Seneca and Dwight.
If you could go anywhere in the world on an all-expenses-paid, two-week vacation, where would you pick, and why?
I would say New York City during Christmas, because that is on my bucket list, but I don’t like the cold. So Bora Bora, just because of how pretty it looks and how many cool things there are to do there.
What is your favorite all-time TV show?
Either “The Summer I Turned Pretty” or “Outer Banks.”
Which feels better: a kill or an ace?
They both feel amazing, but I would go with a kill, because I have so much more fun with it. An ace, I will say, is nice, because it’s a point without having to play back row, which I hate.
Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?
My dream school is ISU for a degree in childhood education, but I would love to play volleyball somewhere, even for a JUCO.