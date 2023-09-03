Ottawa to host Illinois Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 9

The Illinois Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Saturday, Sept. 9, in Ottawa.

Registration for the walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Jordan block, 101-123 W. Main St., with a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and the walk to follow at about 10.

Participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony, which signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Illinois alone, there are more than 233,000 people living with the disease and 314,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates for this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk or call 800-272-3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The event has been coordinated since 1989.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.