Chicago Comets visit Streator for a game of beep baseball

The Hardscrabble Lions Club faced off against the Chicago Comets on Saturday afternoon for an exhibition game of beep baseball at Northlawn School in Streator.

In a game of beep baseball, all players are blindfolded and they must hit and field a beeping ball. A run is scored if a batter/runner touches the base before the opposing team touches the ball.

The Chicago Comets were the 2003 beep baseball world champions. They have visited Streator in the past for exhibition games sponsored by the Hardscrabble Lions Club.

Chicago Comets Alex Gamino prepares to grab the beeping ball on a play during the first inning Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, of a beep baseball game against the Hardscrabble Lions volunteers at Northlawn School in Streator. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Gerardo Tavera of The Chicago Comets begins to reach for the first base bag he hears during a beep baseball game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, against the Hardscrabble Lions volunteers at Northlawn School in Streator. The Chicago Comets were the 2003 Beep Baseball World Champions. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)