August 20, 2023
Shaw Local
Chicago Comets visit Streator for a game of beep baseball

All players are blindfolded in game of beep baseball

Samantha Davis of the Hardscrabble Lions Club team finds it hard to hit a beeping baseball Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, as she takes a swing and misses during a game against the Chicago Comets at Northlawn School in Streator.

The Hardscrabble Lions Club faced off against the Chicago Comets on Saturday afternoon for an exhibition game of beep baseball at Northlawn School in Streator.

In a game of beep baseball, all players are blindfolded and they must hit and field a beeping ball. A run is scored if a batter/runner touches the base before the opposing team touches the ball.

The Chicago Comets were the 2003 beep baseball world champions. They have visited Streator in the past for exhibition games sponsored by the Hardscrabble Lions Club.

Chicago Comets Alex Gamino prepares to grab the beeping ball on a play during the first inning Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, of a beep baseball game against the Hardscrabble Lions volunteers at Northlawn School in Streator.

Gerardo Tavera of The Chicago Comets begins to reach for the first base bag he hears during a beep baseball game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, against the Hardscrabble Lions volunteers at Northlawn School in Streator. The Chicago Comets were the 2003 Beep Baseball World Champions.

Camden Bressner of the Hardscrabble Lions Club team tries to hear and listen his way to first base Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, during a beep baseball game against the Chicago Comets at Northlawn School in Streator. A runner who touches the base before the opposing team touches the ball scores a run.

