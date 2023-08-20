Chicago Comets visit Streator for a game of beep baseball

The Hardscrabble Lions Club faced off against the Chicago Comets on Saturday afternoon for an exhibition game of beep baseball at Northlawn School in Streator.
In a game of beep baseball, all players are blindfolded and they must hit and field a beeping ball. A run is scored if a batter/runner touches the base before the opposing team touches the ball.
The Chicago Comets were the 2003 beep baseball world champions. They have visited Streator in the past for exhibition games sponsored by the Hardscrabble Lions Club.