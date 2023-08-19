Reddick Library in Ottawa to host tomato cooking class

Discover some versatile tomato recipes Tuesday at the Reddick Library in Ottawa for peak tomato season.

Tomato enthusiast Natalie Martin will teach an adult cooking class on tomatoes and share samples 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the library, 1010 Canal St.

The following events also are planned the week of Aug. 21 at the library. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger. New members are welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available to check out from the library. Book Summary: Looking back at a tragic event that occurred when he was 13, Frank Drum explores how a complicated web of secrets, adultery and betrayal shattered his family and their small 1961 Minnesota community.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Summer Crafter Hours, adults. Supplies and creative inspiration will be provided for participants to make bookmarks using recycled materials. Registration is required as spots are limited because of the availability of supplies. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library or stop by the Circulation Desk.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.