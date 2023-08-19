Dig Doug’s named July 2023 Streator Chamber Business of the Month

Dig Doug’s was named the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce’s July 2023 Business of the Month.

Each month the chamber recognized outstanding local businesses or organizations.

Dig Doug’s, 2322 N. Bloomington St., sponsored a barbecue competition in July, and on Friday hosted a drive-in.

The barbecue restaurant serves a variety of menu items from baby back ribs to pulled pork, including catering events. It also has a miniature golf course.

The Streator Chamber thanked Dig Doug’s for its continued commitment and investment in the Streator community.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for more information on the chamber or call 815-672-2921 to make a nomination.