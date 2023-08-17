Laundromat reopens in Streator

Polish Wash Laundromat, 503 E. Bridge St., Streator, has reopened.
The laundromat has been remodeled and has 3- to 60-pound capacity washers, four large dryers and new smaller dryers.
Hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
