Promoting literacy, Marseilles Rotary donates books to local grade schools

The first words the Marseilles Elementary School students should look up in their new dictionaries are “generous” and “gratitude.”

The Marseilles Rotary Club is this week donating pocket dictionaries to each of the second grade students at the Marseilles school and Marquette Academy in Ottawa on Wednesday, plus Milton Pope and Rutland grade schools on Thursday.

The club will later be adding to their donation books that were specifically requested for the classrooms and/or libraries at each of the schools.

This is the first year with the dictionaries and we plan to do this again every year from now on.

The effort, in which about 165 small versions of the Webster’s American English Dictionary and dozens of other books were bought and distributed, totals in cost almost $3,000.

“This is part of the Rotary’s philosophy of making donations for literacy,” said Marseilles Rotary Secretary Linda Taglia. “This is the first year with the dictionaries and we plan to do this again every year from now on. It’s something that they can keep in their book bag and bring back with them every year. They’ll always have it. That’s very exciting.”

It was not lost on Marseilles Principal Shawn Collins the donated books will help give students a break from using electronics and give them hands-on experience with research through an actual book.

“We’re doing a big push on reading this year,” Collins said, “so getting kids hands on books – whether it’s a dictionary, a magazine or a picture book – is exposure to literacy. That’s what we want, so this is a nice addition.

“These were intended for second graders, but we’re thinking that they might be more appropriate for third graders, so we might find a community spot where both grades can share them as needed. It’s nice to have partnerships within the community as well, like the Rotary. That’s always good for us.”