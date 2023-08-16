Ottawa City Council approves bridge work, land purchase; swears in K-9 cop

Though the construction of a new bridge over the Fox River in Ottawa isn’t scheduled until next year, the City Council on Tuesday authorized an engineering proposal for utility work on that project.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be demolishing and replacing the East Norris Drive (U.S. 6-Route 71) bridge over the river one half at a time, said City Engineer Tom Duttlinger. The city authorized the engineering proposal with Chamlin and Associates, an firm in Peru and Morris.

The council also approved payment for the purchase of 7.19 acres of land on the east side of town to be used for the new wastewater treatment plant.

The payment of $134,470 to Halterman-Reynolds LLC, owners of the land along Route 71 south of the Hank’s Farm Restaurant. There is no date set for the closing of the purchase, though City Attorney Christina Cantlin-VanWiggeren believed it would happen shortly.

The council also authorized an access and utilities easement with Halterman-Reynolds for access to the property, and approved an agreement with Fehr Graham Engineering and Environmental of Rockford for continued design work.

“We will acquire the property and the easement,” said Mayor Robb Hasty, “continuing steps we have to have in place when we’re looking for additional funds during our work with Fehr Graham.”

In other action, the council:

Witnessed Hasty swearing-in the city’s newest K-9 officer, Rookie, a labradoodle, to serve the department as a therapy dog. Officer Tyler Brewer assisted with the ceremony.

Amended the municipal code to include seven city parking lots with reserved parking spaces for employees of downtown businesses from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The amendment is intended to open up more parking on Columbus and La Salle streets and cross streets for customers and tourists.

Issued a request from IDOT for the temporary closure of La Salle Street from Lafayette Street to Lincoln Place from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, for the Fall Festival parade.

Approved a proposal from Advanced Asphalt for the paving of Madison Street’s ongoing renovation.

Authorized an access to property agreement with Katherine Orsini for the demolition of a building located at 600 W. Madison St.

Heard from Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut the Music in the Park program will be extended by one week, with Ray’s Rockets slated to perform at Washington Square on Saturday, Sept. 9.