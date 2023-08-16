$30,000 incentive to build Arby’s again on Streator council agenda

The Streator City Council again will consider Wednesday an economic incentive to build a possible Arby’s restaurant on the corner of Oakley Avenue and Bloomington Street.

City Manager David Plyman is recommending the City Council approve a development agreement that will reimburse the developer up to $30,000 for tax increment financing-related expenses.

The Streator City Council nixed the proposal in November by a 4-1 vote, with Mayor Tara Bedei giving the only vote in favor of the proposal. Since then, David “Moose” Conner and David Reed have been elected to the council.

Streator Equity Group LLC purchased the former gas station from Robert and Eileen Gautschy. Instead of restoring the building, which was initially considered, the developer plans to demolish the building and construct a new building for an Arby’s. New construction will generate about $15,000 in property tax increment per year, Plyman said in a memo to the City Council. The owner pays $3,625 per year in property taxes and two similar restaurants to what is proposed with a new Arby’s pay between $17,000 and $20,000 per year, Plyman said.

Developer Charles Walsh attended the July Committee of the Whole meeting to discuss the project with the City Council. Bedei has asked the item be placed on the agenda for the City Council’s 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, meeting at City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St.

Bedei has said the project would increase the property’s value enough to pay back the sum into the TIF in roughly two years. In previous meetings, council members’ contention has been the idea of incentivizing a large company over local businesses and a concern of a saturation of fast food restaurants in the Route 23 business district.

The developer has said the project involves environmental cleanup and testing as a result of the old gas pumps.

Streator does not have an Arby’s. There are Arby’s locations in Ottawa, Peru and Pontiac.