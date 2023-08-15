Ottawa Children’s Business Fair set Aug. 19 at Washington Square

The second annual Ottawa Children’s Business Fair organized by Prairie Fox Books is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Washington Square.

Businesses are 100% run by children 5 to 14 years old. They will promote and sell their own products at a vendor market. There will be food trucks at the event.

The businesses are Crafty Dog Toys, AW Designs, Beads for Days, Stamps and Designs by Aiden, OPK Designs, Beaded by Lulu, Star Designs, Spontaneous Sprays & Creative Crayons, Perfectly Perlers, Baked by Zo & Lo, Swiftie Shop, Beads & Strings by LV, Hawleywood Jewelry, Amen Acres, Angel & Stitch Jewelry and More, Color It! by Collins, Sawyer’s Collection, Artistique, Rae’s Keychains, Rainbow Originals, Digital Dogs, KenCamKay Candy Land, A&E Boutique, Blue Eye Bracelets, Crafty Kitty, Callan’s Casual Crafts, Sharp Shooter/Punch It and Painted Pink.