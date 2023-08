The Streator City Council agreed to move its Committee of the Whole meeting time to 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.

The council was meeting at 1:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The meeting dates will remain the same for the remainder of 2023, but the time will be adjusted to 4 p.m. at Streator City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St. The next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.