Stavanger Lutheran Church, 2904 N. 32nd Road, north of Seneca, will host a drive-thru pork chop dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

The cost is $16 for a two-chop dinner and $6 for a children’s hot dog meal. Meals also will include baked beans, applesauce, coleslaw, a roll and butter.

For tickets, call Cheryl Roelfsma at 815-795-5030 or Dee Marik at 815-795-2277.