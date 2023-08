The La Salle County Genealogy Guild, 115 W. Glover St., Ottawa, will host a summer workshop 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

Bring your family research, stories, charts, graphs and let’s put everything together. While the guild’s emphasis will be on how to use Family Tree Maker, any and all questions regarding ancestry and family search are welcome.

The public is invited to attend and refreshments will be served, however, no research will be allowed during the program.