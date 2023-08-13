Little Indian Creek Cemetery Walk set Aug. 26

Gravesite chats will be the highlight at the Little Indian Creek Cemetery Walk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Leland Historical Society invites the public to learn about some of the citizens who helped shape the Leland area community. Descendants of nine notable citizens will portray their ancestors and regale stories.

Tickets are $15 per person, $10 for members, $5 for students and are available online at lelandhistory.org or by mailing a check to Leland Cemetery Walk, P.O. Box 2, Leland, IL 60531. The Little Indian Creek Cemetery is located at 2126 N. 45th Road, Leland. The walk is sponsored by Leland Farmers Company, John and Sue Hohenberger and Windy Hill Farm.