Reddick Library in Ottawa to host 3-D treehouse STEM challenge

The following events are scheduled the week of Aug. 14 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14: Budget Hearing and Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the budget hearing followed by the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15: 3D Treehouse STEM Challenge, third through sixth grades. It’s time to use your engineering and creative skills to design and build a model of your dream treehouse using only four 3D shapes: a cube, a cuboid, a triangular prism and a cylinder.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 months to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun, interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17: After-hours bingo, adults. Have a blast at after-hours bingo with chances to win gift card prizes. Enter this event through the Community Room doors on Washington Street. This free event is for adults only.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to join.