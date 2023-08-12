August 12, 2023
Reddick Library in Ottawa to host 3-D treehouse STEM challenge

Aug. 15 event encourages students to make a model of their dream treehouse

By Shaw Local News Network
Reddick Library in Ottawa

The following events are scheduled the week of Aug. 14 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14: Budget Hearing and Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the budget hearing followed by the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15: 3D Treehouse STEM Challenge, third through sixth grades. It’s time to use your engineering and creative skills to design and build a model of your dream treehouse using only four 3D shapes: a cube, a cuboid, a triangular prism and a cylinder.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 months to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun, interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17: After-hours bingo, adults. Have a blast at after-hours bingo with chances to win gift card prizes. Enter this event through the Community Room doors on Washington Street. This free event is for adults only.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to join.