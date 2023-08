Cameron J. Harshaw, 31, a guest at the Tou-Rest Motel was charged by Peru police with domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence at 5:47 a.m. Friday at the motel.

A 14-year-old Peru girl was charged by Peru police with no valid driver’s license and failure to give aid or information following a hit-and-run accident at 4:10 p.m. Thursday at Main and Cross streets.