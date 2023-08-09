Wenona ready for 4 days of fun

Wenona always waits until August to have its summertime party, but when it comes time, the city knows how to have fun.

This year’s festival features four days filled with activities, dinners, entertainment, fireworks and a nighttime and daytime parade beginning Thursday, Aug. 10, and running through Sunday, Aug. 13.

Thursday will be Family Night at the Park, featuring a number of activities geared to the entire family, including a bags tournament and kickball under the lights.

The grand parade is scheduled 1 p.m. Sunday, with a route down Walnut Street, from Elm Street to Fourth South Street. A lights parade is scheduled 8:40 p.m. the previous night down Main Street, prior to a fireworks display from the city’s coal dump.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, the Wenona Days of Thunder Car Show will be at First South Street by Eureka Savings Bank, along with the Wenona Days Truck Show, across from Casey’s.

The theme of this year’s celebration is High School Glory Days with a Homecoming dance party commencing 6:30 p.m. followed by a Mustang Round Up at 8 p.m. The Mustang Round Up is designed for Wenona alumni to reconnect with former students and teachers.

Thursday, Aug. 10 Family Night at the Park

5 p.m.: Pork chop dinner

5 p.m.: Bags tournament registration at basketball courts ($20 per team, 13 and older)

5 to 8 p.m.: Laser Tag

5 to 8 p.m.: Inflatables

5 to 8 p.m.: Lemon shakeups

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Wall climbing, fingerprinting by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police, face painting, Wenona Fire Department kids activity, snow cones and rocket building, OSF kids health activity, balloon artist

6 p.m.: Bags tournament

6 p.m.: Bingo under the pavilion

6 p.m.: Sweet treats

7 p.m.: Choir Through the Years, variety music by Wenona High School and Fieldcrest graduates

8 p.m.: Pick-up kickball game under the lights

Friday, Aug. 11

5 p.m.: Food vendors, south uptown parking lot by beer tent

5 p.m.: Beer tent open at Veterans Pavilion

7 p.m.: Mr. C’s 5k run at Wenona City Park

7 p.m.: Minus 55 at Veterans Pavilion

Saturday, Aug. 12

7 to 8:30 a.m.: Barrel races registration at horse arena

7:30 to 10 a.m.: Krispy Kreme doughnut sale for Fieldcrest cheerleaders, uptown on Chestnut Street until sold out

8 a.m.: Mustang round-up golf tournament at Tall Oaks

8 a.m.: Cowboy Church at horse arena

8:30 a.m.: Kids Fishing Derby at Wenona City Pond

8:30 a.m.: Fieldcrest Middle School Open House and Memorial Brick Dedication at Fieldcrest Middle School, 102 W. Elm St.

9:30 a.m.: Barrel races, horse arena

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Inflatables, uptown

11 a.m.: Food vendors, south uptown parking lot

Noon to 1 a.m.: Beer tent at Veterans Pavilion

Noon: Bicycle Poker Run, registration begins at 11:30 a.m. at Legion Beer Tent

4 to 7 p.m.: Touch a Truck, uptown north parking lot

4 to 8 p.m.: Escape Room Scavenger Hunt, pick up hunt packets at Kim’s Sweet Shop, 132 N. Chestnut St.

6:30 p.m.: Homecoming dance party, hosted by DJ Mara

8 p.m.: Mustang Round Up, Legion Beer Tent

8:40 p.m.: Lights parade on Main Street, lineup begins at Harry’s Tire by 8:30 p.m.

8 p.m.: Route 66 Band, at Veterans Pavilion.

9 p.m.: Fireworks display off coal dump

Sunday, Aug. 13

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Wenona Days of Thunder Car Show, First South Street by Eureka Savings Bank, awards at noon.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Wenona Days Truck Show, across from Casey’s

10 a.m. to noon: Bloody Mary Bar at Wenona American Legion

11 a.m.: Food vendors, south uptown parking lot

11:30 a.m.: Parade registration and lineup for grand parade at Fieldcrest Middle School

Noon to 6 p.m.: Beer tent open at Veterans Pavilion

1 p.m.: Canned food drive at beginning of grand parade

1 p.m.: Grand parade down Walnut Street, from Elm Street to Fourth South Street

2 p.m.: Ice cream social with pie by slice fundraiser at City Park

2 p.m.: Burnout contest, Thunder Road

2:30 p.m.: Magic show by Nutzy at City Park

4 p.m.: Draw Down at the beer tent, $4,000 in payouts

4:30 to 6 p.m.: Chicken dinner at Park Place, serving under the uptown pavilion

5 p.m.: Handmade quilt raffle drawing

5 p.m.: Booze Down Bingo at the beer tent