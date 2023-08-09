Streator schools therapy dogs have their day

The Streator United Way therapy dog program reached a milestone Tuesday.

Each of the school therapy dogs graduated as American Kennel Club certified therapy dogs and received new vests to display their certification and identification.

Luna, Oakley, Scout, Piper and Gemma donned their new vests presented by Annette Monge of Teacherz Petz Dog Training. Mabel wasn’t able to attend Tuesday.

“The schools have really bought into it, it’s really made an impact,” said Elizabeth Palm, executive director of the Streator United Way.

Funded through a United Way grant, the therapy dogs are assigned to specific schools and go home to their owners who work at the school. Palm said there are on-site therapy dogs at the United Way/Streator Unlimited, Streator High School, Woodland, Northlawn, Centennial and Kimes schools, and more puppies are on their way.

The dogs are utilized to help students deal with stressful situations, balance their emotions or boost their engagement.

“I’ve noticed as the dogs walk down the hall, everybody smiles,” said Karen Dye, kindergarten resource teacher.

A child’s mood not only becomes more positive or calmer when a dog is present, but also teachers are utilizing the therapy dogs to teach students important skills on how to safely approach an animal, enforcing that children ask to pet the dog first and not startling them from behind.

“I think it’s really a two-way street, where children get to learn how to be around dogs,” Dye said. “That’s just as important of a lesson.”

Monge, the dogs’ trainer, said not every dog is cut out to be a therapy dog. They are selected into the program based on personality traits as puppies. To receive their certification, the dogs went through 300 hours of training, which amounts to classes every week for more than a year, she said.

“It’s amazing how a dog can lay next to a child and it just helps them relax, or reset their focus,” Dye said.