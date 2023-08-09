Streator receives $425,000 grant for Vermillion Street sewer

Streator’s last unlined brick sewer soon will be updated.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm told the Streator City Council on Tuesday the city received a $425,000 matching grant for the sewer project on South Vermillion Street.

Streator’s project was one of 41 infrastructure projects awarded throughout Illinois.

Public infrastructure grants are designed to provide communities with funding to improve public infrastructure and eliminate conditions detrimental to public health, safety and public welfare. As part of the annual Community Development Block Grant program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the state awarded $48.5 million. These projects include construction of storm sewer pipes, waterline replacements, hydrant and water storage tank construction and other critical projects that help mitigate flooding and support sewage management, water delivery and other public water necessities.

State-administered CDBG funds must be utilized in areas that do not receive their own funds directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, with the majority of funds benefitting smaller communities and rural areas. Local governments are receiving grants between $425,000 and $1.5 million with an average grant size of $1 million.

Preference was given to projects located in underserved areas, opportunity zones and those which proposed a non-state matching component to drive the maximum investment to the area. When matched with other local funds, the grants will generate repairs valued more than $55.1 million, the governor’s office said.

The city of Henry also received $458,985, Bureau Junction $645,000 and Verona $490,881 within La Salle County’s neighboring counties.