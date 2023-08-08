August 08, 2023
State Sen. Tom Bennett to host coffee and conversation in Streator

Event allows for people’s comments, questions

State Sen. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) is hosting a coffee and conversation event Thursday, Aug. 10, in Streator.

The event scheduled 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., is free and open to all members of the public.

The senator, whose district includes La Salle and Livingston counties, will provide an update on what has been happening at the Capitol in Springfield, and there will be time for people to offer their own comments and ask questions. Coffee will be provided.