Celebration of Life set for Streator teen Jermaine McIntyre

A celebration of life for Jermaine McIntyre is scheduled 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Streator High School, 202 W. Lincoln Ave.

The 14-year-old was set to begin his freshman year at Streator High School. He died July 29 following a drowning emergency the previous day in Leland.

According to his obituary, McIntyre enjoyed soccer, playing on a first-place team this past season. For the past two years, he participated in track and helped his team to a state qualification. This year he was looking forward to his freshman year track season, after he had been breaking his previous personal records. He also enjoyed art and making people laugh.

The Streator community has shown support for McIntyre and his family. The Streator and Woodland Key Clubs organized a memorial walk that raised money for his family and paid tribute to his memory with a balloon release at the Streator High School track. Additionally, dozens of McIntyre’s classmates conducted a bake and lemonade sale that raised more than $7,000 for his family.