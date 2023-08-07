Streator Fest prize winners announced

More than $19,000 in prizes were drawn Sunday at Streator Fest.

Sam Washington, of Streator, was selected as the $15,000 winner in the Liberty Dollars drawing. Her ticket No. 1811 was the first chosen of three. The other two tickets picked were Chuck Cunningham, of Pontiac, and “Zeke,” winning $500 apiece.

LeeAnn Liptak was the winner of the 50/50 drawing. The 50/50 raised a total of $7,765, meaning the winner received $3,382.

The proceeds from ticket sales go to pay for the festival, which includes musical entertainment and fireworks, among other expenses. The Streator Fest committee is comprised of all volunteers.