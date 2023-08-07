August 07, 2023
Shaw Local
Streator Fest prize winners announced

Liberty Dollars winners, 50/50 winner selected

By Derek Barichello
The Streator Liberty Dollars winners were drawn Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

More than $19,000 in prizes were drawn Sunday at Streator Fest.

Sam Washington, of Streator, was selected as the $15,000 winner in the Liberty Dollars drawing. Her ticket No. 1811 was the first chosen of three. The other two tickets picked were Chuck Cunningham, of Pontiac, and “Zeke,” winning $500 apiece.

LeeAnn Liptak was the winner of the 50/50 drawing. The 50/50 raised a total of $7,765, meaning the winner received $3,382.

The proceeds from ticket sales go to pay for the festival, which includes musical entertainment and fireworks, among other expenses. The Streator Fest committee is comprised of all volunteers.