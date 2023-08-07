La Salle County recognizes National Immunization Month

August is National Immunization Awareness Month.

This annual observance highlights the efforts of La Salle County Health Department to protect patients of all ages against vaccine-preventable diseases through on-time vaccination.

“Don’t Wait, Get Your Kids Up-to-Date” is a statewide campaign to remind parents and guardians to schedule routine vaccinations for their children ahead of the coming school year. The health department’s goal is to have residents be fully immunized against vaccine preventable diseases.

Getting vaccinated according to the recommended immunization schedule is one of the most important things a parent can do to protect their child’s health. Whether it’s a baby entering a daycare facility, a toddler heading to preschool, students in elementary through High School, or even college freshmen, parents should check their child’s vaccination records. Vaccines help prevent serious diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, pertussis (whooping cough), as well as some others. C

Connie Brooks, La Salle County director of personal health, “strongly encourages parents to schedule their child’s appointment as soon as possible and avoid waiting until the last minute. This helps assure that students will enter school meeting the requirements and not risk the chance of exclusion due to noncompliance.”

It is important to call for an appointment and bring your child’s vaccination record with you on the day of the appointment. The health department can bill most private insurance, Medicaid, CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program), and participate in the VFC (Vaccines for Children) program.

La Salle County Health Department is located at 717 Etna Road, Ottawa.

For immunization information or appointments, call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 or check with your local healthcare provider. For information on other public health issues, visit our website at www.lasallecountyil.gov.