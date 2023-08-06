Students show their support for Streator teen with memorial walk

Friends and family of Jermaine McIntyre released seven black and seven blue balloons Saturday morning in his memory, as well as a red one.

“The red one is because he’s a Streator Bulldog,” said Streator High School counselor Brad Brittin, of McIntyre who was about to enter his freshman year.

A Walk for Jermaine was organized by the Streator and Woodland key clubs to raise money for McIntyre’s family for funeral and other expenses. McIntyre died July 29 following a drowning emergency the previous day in Leland.

It was truly an example of the Bulldog Family coming together to help each other. — Streator Key Club in social media post

Dozens of participants gather for a group photo Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Streator High School prior to beginning a memorial walk for Jermaine McIntyre. (Derek Barichello)

Dozens of students, educators, friends and family met Saturday morning at Streator High School dressed in black and blue and walked the nearby Greenway Trail in McIntyre’s memory in steady rains, several of them holding umbrellas or wearing rain gear. The walk concluded at the Streator High School track, a significant place for the McIntyre, who was a student athlete.

The 14 other balloons signified his age.

“We appreciate everyone’s participation and support in today’s Walk for Jermaine,” the Key Club said in a Facebook post. “In particular, special thanks to the Streator High School football players and staff for really stepping up to be there (Saturday). It was truly an example of the Bulldog Family coming together to help each other.”

The Walk for Jermaine comes after dozens of McIntyre’s peers raised more than $7,000 for his family the week prior with a bake sale and lemonade sales on the 100 block of North Park Street.