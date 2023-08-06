Police blotter: August 5, 2023

A 17-year-old was cited by Streator police 3:39 a.m. Friday at 1401 N. Otter Creek St. on complaints of possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. The juvenile was taken to the detention home.
Michael Vargas, 53, of Streator, was cited by Streator police 11 p.m. Friday at Northpoint Drive on a complaint of criminal trespass.
Alejandro Zavala, 23, of Streator, was cited by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office 3:58 a.m. Friday on the 1400 block of Columbus Street in Ottawa on a complaint of improper use of electric communication device and driving while license suspended.
Michael T. Laughlin, 49, of Streator, was cited by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office 10:17 p.m. Friday in the area of North 15th and East 15th roads in Bruce Township on a complaint of no valid driver’s license.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.